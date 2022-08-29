https://sputniknews.com/20220829/twitters-website-for-desktops-is-reportedly-down-for-users-wordwide-namely-in-us--europe--1100142599.html

Twitter's Website for Desktops Is Reportedly Down For Users Wordwide, Namely in US & Europe

Twitter's Website for Desktops Is Reportedly Down For Users Wordwide, Namely in US & Europe

People can still access the website on their phones, and many have tweeted about the problem happening on desktops. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T23:56+0000

2022-08-29T23:56+0000

2022-08-29T23:56+0000

world

twitter

shot down

down

us

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg

On Monday evening, millions of people worldwide complained about difficulties using Twitter on desktop computers. According to the website Down Detector, which keeps track of service issues across several websites, many users in the UK, the US, and other nations are unable to access the website.A total of 86% of users reported problems with the website, while 10% complained of problems connecting to the server, and only 4% noted problems with the social platform application.For instance, users around the world seem to have no problem accessing and running the app or web version on phones and other devices.Users in the UK were unable to access the site, according to a map, with the majority of claims coming from London, Manchester, and Birmingham. People in the US reported problems as well, notably in New York, Chicago, and Seattle.According to the Sun, 91% of UK users who reported troubles said they could not access the website. 6% expressed worries about the server connection, and 3% reported issues with the app. What is causing the website outage on Twitter has not yet been addressed by the company.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

twitter, shot down, down, us, uk