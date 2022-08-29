https://sputniknews.com/20220829/twitters-website-for-desktops-is-reportedly-down-for-users-wordwide-namely-in-us--europe--1100142599.html
Twitter's Website for Desktops Is Reportedly Down For Users Wordwide, Namely in US & Europe
Twitter's Website for Desktops Is Reportedly Down For Users Wordwide, Namely in US & Europe
People can still access the website on their phones, and many have tweeted about the problem happening on desktops. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T23:56+0000
2022-08-29T23:56+0000
2022-08-29T23:56+0000
world
twitter
shot down
down
us
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg
On Monday evening, millions of people worldwide complained about difficulties using Twitter on desktop computers. According to the website Down Detector, which keeps track of service issues across several websites, many users in the UK, the US, and other nations are unable to access the website.A total of 86% of users reported problems with the website, while 10% complained of problems connecting to the server, and only 4% noted problems with the social platform application.For instance, users around the world seem to have no problem accessing and running the app or web version on phones and other devices.Users in the UK were unable to access the site, according to a map, with the majority of claims coming from London, Manchester, and Birmingham. People in the US reported problems as well, notably in New York, Chicago, and Seattle.According to the Sun, 91% of UK users who reported troubles said they could not access the website. 6% expressed worries about the server connection, and 3% reported issues with the app. What is causing the website outage on Twitter has not yet been addressed by the company.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:5:2714:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_b545be29b64bf927db1fa63eb28c2c85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, shot down, down, us, uk
twitter, shot down, down, us, uk
Twitter's Website for Desktops Is Reportedly Down For Users Wordwide, Namely in US & Europe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
People can still access the website on their phones, and many have tweeted about the problem happening on desktops.
On Monday evening, millions of people worldwide complained about difficulties using Twitter on desktop computers.
According to the website Down Detector,
which keeps track of service issues across several websites, many users in the UK, the US, and other nations are unable to access the website.
A total of 86% of users reported problems with the website, while 10% complained of problems connecting to the server, and only 4% noted problems with the social platform application.
For instance, users around the world seem to have no problem accessing and running the app or web version on phones and other devices.
Users in the UK were unable to access the site, according to a map,
with the majority of claims coming from London, Manchester, and Birmingham. People in the US reported problems as well, notably in New York, Chicago, and Seattle.
"Down in North Korea," quipped one user, hinting that the Asian country is fenced off from the Western Internet.
According to the Sun,
91% of UK users who reported troubles said they could not access the website. 6% expressed worries about the server connection, and 3% reported issues with the app.
What is causing the website outage on Twitter has not yet been addressed by the company.