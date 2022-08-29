https://sputniknews.com/20220829/trump-believes-rightful-winner-of-2020-election-must-be-named-after-zuckerbergs-revelations--1100138400.html
Trump Believes 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election Must Be Named After Zuckerberg's Revelations
Trump Believes 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election Must Be Named After Zuckerberg's Revelations
On Friday, the Meta* CEO disclosed that the FBI had asked the social network to remove news about Hunter Biden's embarrassing laptop contents in 2020 on the... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T21:11+0000
2022-08-29T21:11+0000
2022-08-29T21:11+0000
americas
us
donald trump
us election 2020
president
presidential election
presidency
fraud
voter fraud
truth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2acce8e8addb5c7cffb0d767c2fb84.jpg
In the wake of admissions from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that the FBI attempted to stifle reports regarding the son of the incumbent president's secret life, former President Donald Trump said the "rightful winner" of the 2020 presidential campaign should be announced or a new election should be held.In a Monday post on his Truth Social media platform, Trump said that [sic] "the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ’Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.'"According to a Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics survey that was conducted and published last week, 79% of Americans believed that it was "very" or "somewhat" likely that prior to the 2020 election, "a truthful interpretation of the laptop" would have led to the reelection of Trump rather than former Vice President Biden. In a weekend post on Truth Social, Trump cited that poll as support for his allegations of electoral fraud.The startling remark about the so-called "laptop from Hell" was made by Zuckerberg last week during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." The tech mogul told Rogan that he recalled the FBI approaching some members of Meta staff to warn them, "Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert." The tech giant cited the FBI's subsequent statement that the agency believed that there was significant Russian propaganda involved in the 2016 election and generalized warning of the possibility that some sort of dump comparable to the previous presidential election was about to occur.Then, Zuckerberg explained, he said he wanted to take that warning "seriously." The New York Post's October 2020 exposé concerning the information on the first son's laptop, which he is said to have left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never returned, was then distributed with restrictions by Facebook. Hunter Biden's dubious and lucrative international business ventures in China and Ukraine occurred while his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president in the Obama administration, according to a cache of documents and emails found on the laptop's hard drive.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/fbi-agents-were-ordered-not-to-probe-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-gop-senator-says-1099970512.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c20967c9282edb48e547458b53e9a81.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, us election 2020, president, presidential election, presidency, fraud, voter fraud, truth, facebook, meta
us, donald trump, us election 2020, president, presidential election, presidency, fraud, voter fraud, truth, facebook, meta
Trump Believes 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election Must Be Named After Zuckerberg's Revelations
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Friday, the Meta* CEO disclosed that the FBI had asked the social network to remove news about Hunter Biden's embarrassing laptop contents in 2020 on the grounds that it was Russian propaganda.
In the wake of admissions from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that the FBI attempted to stifle reports regarding the son of the incumbent president's secret life, former President Donald Trump said the "rightful winner" of the 2020 presidential campaign should be announced or a new election should be held.
In a Monday post
on his Truth Social media platform, Trump said that [sic] "the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ’Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.'"
"This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!,” the ex-president said.
According to a Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics
survey that was conducted and published last week, 79% of Americans believed that it was "very" or "somewhat" likely that prior to the 2020 election, "a truthful interpretation of the laptop" would have led to the reelection of Trump rather than former Vice President Biden.
In a weekend post
on Truth Social, Trump cited that poll as support for his allegations of electoral fraud.
“8 of 10 voters in major poll say that the ‘Laptop from Hell’ coverup played a major roll [sic] in the 2020 Presidential Election result,” he
wrote. "The FBI had the Laptop, but refused to divulge information because that would be bad for Biden. Even worse, sold the story to media as Russian ’Disinformation,’ knowing that was FAKE NEWS. But don’t feel bad, far worse things took place during that Rigged and Stolen Election, and our Country is paying a very BIG price!"
The startling remark about the so-called "laptop from Hell" was made
by Zuckerberg last week during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." The tech mogul told Rogan that he recalled the FBI approaching some members of Meta staff to warn them, "Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert." The tech giant cited the FBI's subsequent statement
that the agency believed that there was significant Russian propaganda involved in the 2016 election and generalized warning of the possibility that some sort of dump comparable to the previous presidential election was about to occur.
Then, Zuckerberg explained, he said he wanted to take that warning "seriously."
The New York Post's October 2020 exposé concerning the information on the first son's laptop, which he is said to have left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never returned, was then distributed with restrictions by Facebook.
Hunter Biden's dubious and lucrative
international business ventures in China and Ukraine occurred while his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president in the Obama administration, according to a cache of documents and emails
found on the laptop's hard drive.