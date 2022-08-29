https://sputniknews.com/20220829/trump-believes-rightful-winner-of-2020-election-must-be-named-after-zuckerbergs-revelations--1100138400.html

Trump Believes 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election Must Be Named After Zuckerberg's Revelations

In the wake of admissions from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that the FBI attempted to stifle reports regarding the son of the incumbent president's secret life, former President Donald Trump said the "rightful winner" of the 2020 presidential campaign should be announced or a new election should be held.In a Monday post on his Truth Social media platform, Trump said that [sic] "the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ​’​Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election​.'"According to a Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics survey that was conducted and published last week, 79% of Americans believed that it was "very" or "somewhat" likely that prior to the 2020 election, "a truthful interpretation of the laptop" would have led to the reelection of Trump rather than former Vice President Biden. In a weekend post on Truth Social, Trump cited that poll as support for his allegations of electoral fraud.The startling remark about the so-called "laptop from Hell" was made by Zuckerberg last week during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." The tech mogul told Rogan that he recalled the FBI approaching some members of Meta staff to warn them, "Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert." The tech giant cited the FBI's subsequent statement that the agency believed that there was significant Russian propaganda involved in the 2016 election and generalized warning of the possibility that some sort of dump comparable to the previous presidential election was about to occur.Then, Zuckerberg explained, he said he wanted to take that warning "seriously." The New York Post's October 2020 exposé concerning the information on the first son's laptop, which he is said to have left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never returned, was then distributed with restrictions by Facebook. Hunter Biden's dubious and lucrative international business ventures in China and Ukraine occurred while his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president in the Obama administration, according to a cache of documents and emails found on the laptop's hard drive.

