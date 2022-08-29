https://sputniknews.com/20220829/togo-eliminates-four-neglected-tropical-diseases-1100108265.html

Togo Eliminates Four Neglected Tropical Diseases

Togo Eliminates Four Neglected Tropical Diseases

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of infections that are common among populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

During the 72nd Session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for Africa, which was held August 22-26 in Lome, Togo, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Togo had become the first country to eliminate four major neglected tropical diseases.In 2011, Togo eliminated the Guinea worm, then later, in 2017, the country eliminated lymphatic filariasis, and in 2020 it got rid of sleeping sickness. This year, it successfully eliminated trachoma.Neglected tropical diseases (NTD) are a group of 20 different illnesses mostly common in tropical areas, where they affect more than one billion people, primarily residents of the poorest communities. They are caused by a number of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins.

