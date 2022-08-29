https://sputniknews.com/20220829/togo-eliminates-four-neglected-tropical-diseases-1100108265.html
Togo Eliminates Four Neglected Tropical Diseases
Togo Eliminates Four Neglected Tropical Diseases
Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of infections that are common among populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T09:47+0000
2022-08-29T09:47+0000
2022-08-29T09:47+0000
africa
togo
diseases
world health organization (who)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100107944_0:850:1185:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_e118e733dfd384de91ceb61d3e6de800.jpg
During the 72nd Session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for Africa, which was held August 22-26 in Lome, Togo, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Togo had become the first country to eliminate four major neglected tropical diseases.In 2011, Togo eliminated the Guinea worm, then later, in 2017, the country eliminated lymphatic filariasis, and in 2020 it got rid of sleeping sickness. This year, it successfully eliminated trachoma.Neglected tropical diseases (NTD) are a group of 20 different illnesses mostly common in tropical areas, where they affect more than one billion people, primarily residents of the poorest communities. They are caused by a number of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins.
togo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100107944_0:739:1185:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_01c8e474f41970784129e85e21d9121a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
togo, diseases, world health organization (who)
togo, diseases, world health organization (who)
Togo Eliminates Four Neglected Tropical Diseases
Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of infections that are common among populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. There are 20 neglected tropical diseases.
During the 72nd Session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for Africa, which was held August 22-26 in Lome, Togo, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Togo had become the first country to eliminate four major neglected tropical diseases.
“Togo has achieved a major feat,” the WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said. “This achievement is an example for the rest of Africa and shows what is possible when health is made a priority.”
In 2011, Togo eliminated the Guinea worm, then later, in 2017, the country eliminated lymphatic filariasis, and in 2020 it got rid of sleeping sickness. This year, it successfully eliminated trachoma.
“Health is a priority that we have placed at the heart of our development policies,” Togo’s president, Faure Gnassingbe, said speaking at the event.
Neglected tropical diseases (NTD) are a group of 20 different illnesses mostly common in tropical areas, where they affect more than one billion people, primarily residents of the poorest communities. They are caused by a number of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins.