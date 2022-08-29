https://sputniknews.com/20220829/three-dead-in-shooting-at-shopping-center-in-oregon-police-say-1100123267.html
Three Dead in Shooting at Shopping Center in Oregon, Police Say
Three Dead in Shooting at Shopping Center in Oregon, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of Oregon, the police of the... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T13:21+0000
2022-08-29T13:21+0000
2022-08-29T13:21+0000
americas
us
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106617/61/1066176131_0:331:3075:2060_1920x0_80_0_0_062c52dd3b0cc49f29d5031778de75c4.jpg
"One person was shot inside the entrance. That person was transported by medics and is deceased. Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person," the statement read.The incident occurred on Sunday night. The shooter first opened fire in a parking lot. Then, the suspect entered the Safeway grocery store.Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store, it added.The Bend police said they did not fire any shots at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106617/61/1066176131_0:0:2923:2192_1920x0_80_0_0_2dbfa2e2f8651fccb991463ab6a1fc9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, shooting
Three Dead in Shooting at Shopping Center in Oregon, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of Oregon, the police of the city of Bend said.
"One person was shot inside the entrance. That person was transported by medics and is deceased. Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person," the statement read.
The incident occurred on Sunday night. The shooter first opened fire in a parking lot. Then, the suspect entered the Safeway grocery store.
Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store, it added.
The Bend police said they did not fire any shots at the scene
. The investigation is ongoing.