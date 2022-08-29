https://sputniknews.com/20220829/taiwanese-lawmakers-to-visit-us-congress-in-september---official-1100123994.html

Taiwanese Lawmakers to Visit US Congress in September

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Taiwanese parliament delegation will visit the US Congress in September to promote diplomatic ties, the Chinese Nationalist Party

"This is a regular visit, which is organized to promote diplomacy within the assembly. Previously, trips to Washington were organized annually, but in the last two years they could not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Chen was quoted as saying by the Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA).Chen will head the Taiwanese delegation, which is set to include about 10 cross-party lawmakers, the report said.The meetings with particular US politicians have not been scheduled yet, the report added.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit last Thursday, media reported.

