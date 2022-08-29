International
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/taiwanese-lawmakers-to-visit-us-congress-in-september---official-1100123994.html
Taiwanese Lawmakers to Visit US Congress in September
Taiwanese Lawmakers to Visit US Congress in September
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Taiwanese parliament delegation will visit the US Congress in September to promote diplomatic ties, the Chinese Nationalist Party (the... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T13:28+0000
2022-08-29T13:33+0000
taiwan
us
us-china tensions over taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107124/18/1071241801_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f2c7a506bee698f12e7e874879ceee0.jpg
"This is a regular visit, which is organized to promote diplomacy within the assembly. Previously, trips to Washington were organized annually, but in the last two years they could not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Chen was quoted as saying by the Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA).Chen will head the Taiwanese delegation, which is set to include about 10 cross-party lawmakers, the report said.The meetings with particular US politicians have not been scheduled yet, the report added.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit last Thursday, media reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107124/18/1071241801_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d3f62e57159f1fe98d90565c9dccd37f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, us
taiwan, us

Taiwanese Lawmakers to Visit US Congress in September

13:28 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 29.08.2022)
CC0 / / US Congress
US Congress - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Taiwanese parliament delegation will visit the US Congress in September to promote diplomatic ties, the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) legislator, Chen Yixin, said on Monday.
"This is a regular visit, which is organized to promote diplomacy within the assembly. Previously, trips to Washington were organized annually, but in the last two years they could not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Chen was quoted as saying by the Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA).
Chen will head the Taiwanese delegation, which is set to include about 10 cross-party lawmakers, the report said.
The meetings with particular US politicians have not been scheduled yet, the report added.
The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit last Thursday, media reported.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала