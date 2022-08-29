https://sputniknews.com/20220829/supporters-of-iraqi-shiite-cleric-sadr-broke-into-baghdads-green-zone---videos-1100118941.html

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad’s green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good."Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.

