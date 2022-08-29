https://sputniknews.com/20220829/supporters-of-iraqi-shiite-cleric-sadr-broke-into-baghdads-green-zone---videos-1100118941.html
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad’s green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T12:26+0000
2022-08-29T12:26+0000
2022-08-29T12:29+0000
iraq
cleric
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100119292_0:188:2973:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_b727a642b33d532fddb45ee145e95f73.jpg
The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good."Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100119292_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60b6ba81b93bc0b37b492430894dfcf8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iraq, cleric
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos
12:26 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 29.08.2022)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad’s green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics, Al-Arabiya reported.
The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.
Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good.
"Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.