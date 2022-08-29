International
Breaking News: Rescue Operation Underway as Car Ferry With 300 People on Board Catches Fire Off Swedish Coast
Sputnik International
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad's green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric...
The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good."Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Broke Into Baghdad’s Green Zone - Videos

12:26 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 29.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanSupporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
International
India
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad’s green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics, Al-Arabiya reported.
The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.
Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good.
"Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.
