Sightings of 'Monster' Alligator Gar in Eight Chinese Provinces Spark Fear of Disaster - Video

The alligator gar, also known as a "monster fish," is a large freshwater fish species that has razor-sharp teeth and can grow up to three meters long. Normally... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the South China Morning Post, the alligator gar has been sighted in at least eight Chinese provinces, including Henan, Guangxi, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shandong, and the capital city Beijing.This has sparked fears of an ecological disaster, since the invasive alien species could harm local residents and the environment, which has few natural predators.Following a month-long hunt, the authorities in Ruzhou, a city in China's Henan province, finally captured a pair of the invasive fish species over the weekend after draining an entire 200,000-cubic-metre lake.In July, a video of the "monster fish" captured by a local resident sparked uproar in the city that led to a month-long search operation in the lake. After large fishing nets and a sonar locator failed to capture the two alligator gars, city workers were left with no other option but to empty the whole lake.On Saturday, the captured male and female alligator gars, measuring 70 and 90 centimeters respectively, were given “harmless treatment” by the authorities at the lake in Ruzhou. On Friday, workers i Kunming, Yunnan province reportedly drained an entire pond in a residential community to catch an alligator gar that was behind the disappearance of smaller fish and crustaceans. In a separate incident reported on August 18, a boy in Jingjiang in the coastal Jiangsu province injured his finger after reportedly being bitten by an alligator gar in a pond at a residential compound.On August 1, residents of another compound in Beijing caught a 50-centimeter-long alligator gar, causing panic among people.

