https://sputniknews.com/20220829/satanic-temple-to-host-back-to-school-event-in-pennsylvania-reports-say-1100101689.html
Satanic Temple to Host Back to School Event in Pennsylvania, Reports Say
Satanic Temple to Host Back to School Event in Pennsylvania, Reports Say
In April, the Satanic Temple tried to establish an After School Satan Club in Northern Elementary School in York, Pennsylvania, but the school board did not... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T11:18+0000
2022-08-29T11:18+0000
2022-08-29T11:18+0000
americas
satanism
us
school
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106935/99/1069359973_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_4e4bab6c4e677486d3211d55d3a81180.jpg
On Tuesday, Northern York County School District approved a Satanic Temple event and allowed the organization to rent a high-school auditorium for a back-to-school fundraiser night, according to Fox News.The group will pay $1,050 for the auditorium, $25 an hour for custodial and security fees each and $20 an hour for the auditorium technician. Besides the Satanic Temple event, the board also approved events related to football, youth soccer and the Harrisburg Sai Seva Samithi, a Hindu temple, according to the York Dispatch.The back-to-school event will occur in the evening of 24 September, reportedly at Northern High School in Dillsburg.The co-founder of the Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, said that a serious problem arises when schools permit members of one religion to pray on the premises but not members of other beliefs.However, parents were enraged by the group's proposed event in school.The Satanic Temple's event is to be held just days after a prayer night that is being hosted by Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer.The group has previously tried to establish After School Satan Clubs in Pennsylvanian schools. The clubs' curriculum involved “no proselytization or religious instruction,” but offered activities intended to promote self-education and development, according to its official website.The school board rejected the club in April by an 8-1 vote.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106935/99/1069359973_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_50caed37b3608c844f079129561cbaf7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
satanism, us, school
Satanic Temple to Host Back to School Event in Pennsylvania, Reports Say
In April, the Satanic Temple tried to establish an After School Satan Club in Northern Elementary School in York, Pennsylvania, but the school board did not support its attempts.
On Tuesday, Northern York County School District approved a Satanic Temple event and allowed the organization to rent a high-school auditorium for a back-to-school fundraiser night, according to Fox News.
"As a public school district, the use of our school facilities must be permitted without discrimination. We cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organization may or may not use our facilities. If we allow one organization, we must allow all organizations, provided they satisfy the conditions and application requirements as set forth in Policy 707," the district authority said in a statement quoted by Fox News.
The group will pay $1,050 for the auditorium, $25 an hour for custodial and security fees each and $20 an hour for the auditorium technician. Besides the Satanic Temple event, the board also approved events related to football, youth soccer and the Harrisburg Sai Seva Samithi, a Hindu temple, according to the York Dispatch.
The back-to-school event will occur in the evening of 24 September, reportedly at Northern High School in Dillsburg.
The co-founder of the Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, said that a serious problem arises when schools permit members of one religion to pray on the premises but not members of other beliefs.
"We’re talking about upholding fundamental pillars of democracy and the First Amendment," Greaves said.
However, parents were enraged by the group's proposed event in school
.
The Satanic Temple's event is to be held just days after a prayer night that is being hosted by Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer.
The group has previously tried to establish After School Satan Clubs in Pennsylvanian schools. The clubs' curriculum involved “no proselytization or religious instruction,” but offered activities intended to promote self-education and development, according to its official website.
The school board rejected the club in April by an 8-1 vote.