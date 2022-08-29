International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/puducherrys-state-chief-announces-monthly-assistance-of-8752-for-centenarians-1100116773.html
Puducherry's State Chief Announces Monthly Assistance of $87.52 for Centenarians
Puducherry's State Chief Announces Monthly Assistance of $87.52 for Centenarians
Last week, Puducherry state chief Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy unveiled a budget of INR106,966Mln ($1,338,313) for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the territorial... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T13:23+0000
2022-08-29T13:23+0000
india
budget
budget
politics
politics
politics
centenarian
centenarians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097189545_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d98cd7b8c3be159816ff07c228f60b49.jpg
Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy, the chief of Indian union territory of Puducherry, announced on Monday that a monthly assistance of INR7,000 ($87.52) will be granted to those aged 100 and above. He was speaking in the legislative assembly during the ongoing budget session.Answering a question by opposition leader Ragavapillai Siva during the Question Hour of the Assembly, Rangasamy said there were very few centenarians in the Union Territory and they would get assistance.Furthermore, Rangasamy said the government would raise the assistance from INR3,500 ($43.76) to INR4,000 ($50.01) a month for senior citizens between the age of 95 and 100 years.At present, the Puducherry government is providing monthly assistance of INR3,500 ($43.76) to senior citizens who are 80 years old and above, and INR2,500 ($31.28) to those in the age group of 60 to 79 years.He also informed the Assembly that as many as 15,000 applications, received under different categories seeking monthly assistance, would be approved soon and these additional beneficiaries would get assistance in a month's time.Last week on Friday, Rangasamy also announced that a monthly pension to freedom fighters will be raised to INR1,000 ($12.51).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097189545_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f8017dfdaef991b5f23a1a21347b02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
budget, budget, politics, politics, politics, centenarian, centenarians
budget, budget, politics, politics, politics, centenarian, centenarians

Puducherry's State Chief Announces Monthly Assistance of $87.52 for Centenarians

13:23 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandFILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India
FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Last week, Puducherry state chief Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy unveiled a budget of INR106,966Mln ($1,338,313) for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the territorial assembly. The budget included several welfare schemes including monthly aid of INR1,000 ($12.51) for female-headed households below the poverty line and free laptops for school pupils.
Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy, the chief of Indian union territory of Puducherry, announced on Monday that a monthly assistance of INR7,000 ($87.52) will be granted to those aged 100 and above. He was speaking in the legislative assembly during the ongoing budget session.
Answering a question by opposition leader Ragavapillai Siva during the Question Hour of the Assembly, Rangasamy said there were very few centenarians in the Union Territory and they would get assistance.

"There are only seven people who have turned 100 and they would get the assistance through the Department of Women and Child Development which is now tasked with the implementation of the old-age pension to elderly people," he said.

Furthermore, Rangasamy said the government would raise the assistance from INR3,500 ($43.76) to INR4,000 ($50.01) a month for senior citizens between the age of 95 and 100 years.
At present, the Puducherry government is providing monthly assistance of INR3,500 ($43.76) to senior citizens who are 80 years old and above, and INR2,500 ($31.28) to those in the age group of 60 to 79 years.
He also informed the Assembly that as many as 15,000 applications, received under different categories seeking monthly assistance, would be approved soon and these additional beneficiaries would get assistance in a month's time.
Last week on Friday, Rangasamy also announced that a monthly pension to freedom fighters will be raised to INR1,000 ($12.51).
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала