Protest Erupts in India's Jharkhand as Teenage Girl Who Was Set on Fire Dies

2022-08-29

2022-08-29T09:16+0000

2022-08-29T09:16+0000

A curfew has been imposed in the Dumka District of Jharkhand state, after a protest broke out over the death of a 19-year-old girl who died after being set on fire.Police imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in a public area, as a precautionary measure against intensifying demonstrations. The teenager was set on fire on 23 August by two Muslim men, one of them identified as Shahrukh Hussain. He had allegedly been harassing the victim for some time. According to media reports, the accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman outside the window of her house and set her ablaze while she was sleeping.Both the accused have been arrested.Hours after the girl succumbed to her injuries, Hindu groups - Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal - staged a demonstration in Dumka city and later issued a memorandum to the senior police officer demanding justice for the victim.On Monday morning, despite the curfew, hundreds of people gathered outside the house of the deceased for the performance of her last rites.Jharkhand's main opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is demanding INR 10Mln ($124,970) compensation and a government job for the victim's family.Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta said: "The case will be fast-tracked and maximum punishment will be meted out to the culprit."A senior doctor from the hospital where the victim was admitted told reporters, "[The] patient had suffered 45 percent burn injuries and the cause of her death is a cardio-respiratory failure."

