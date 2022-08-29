https://sputniknews.com/20220829/photos-of-bikini-clad-irina-shayk-vacationing-with-bradley-cooper-spark-rumors-of-rekindled-romance-1100117615.html

Photos of Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Vacationing With Bradley Cooper Spark Rumors of Rekindled Romance

Shayk and Cooper, who were together for five years and share a daughter, split in 2019. Since then, their fans have been wondering if the couple might reunite.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has sparked rumors she rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend, US actor Bradley Cooper, after posting photos from their Bahamas vacation on social media.In one of the pictures, bikini-clad Shayk is seen leaning on Cooper's shoulder. The 36-year-old model captioned the photos with a heart emoji.The two lived together for five years and welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 but in 2019 they announced their separation. The reason for their split still remains unknown. They have repeatedly been spotted spending time together, leaving fans wondering whether they had reconcilied or were just friendly exes co-parenting a child.

