International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/photos-of-bikini-clad-irina-shayk-vacationing-with-bradley-cooper-spark-rumors-of-rekindled-romance-1100117615.html
Photos of Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Vacationing With Bradley Cooper Spark Rumors of Rekindled Romance
Photos of Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Vacationing With Bradley Cooper Spark Rumors of Rekindled Romance
Shayk and Cooper, who were together for five years and share a daughter, split in 2019. Since then, their fans have been wondering if the couple might reunite. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T18:56+0000
2022-08-29T18:56+0000
viral
celebrities
us
celebrity
bradley cooper
irina shayk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106233/75/1062337594_0:213:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_323cccb727f96fe83cb9e54a5bbbc8b5.jpg
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has sparked rumors she rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend, US actor Bradley Cooper, after posting photos from their Bahamas vacation on social media.In one of the pictures, bikini-clad Shayk is seen leaning on Cooper's shoulder. The 36-year-old model captioned the photos with a heart emoji.The two lived together for five years and welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 but in 2019 they announced their separation. The reason for their split still remains unknown. They have repeatedly been spotted spending time together, leaving fans wondering whether they had reconcilied or were just friendly exes co-parenting a child.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106233/75/1062337594_76:0:2805:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9eb4d8cf34dc918115d93d779b5aa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrities, us, celebrity, bradley cooper, irina shayk
celebrities, us, celebrity, bradley cooper, irina shayk

Photos of Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Vacationing With Bradley Cooper Spark Rumors of Rekindled Romance

18:56 GMT 29.08.2022
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants / Go to the photo bankRussian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Shayk and Cooper, who were together for five years and share a daughter, split in 2019. Since then, their fans have been wondering if the couple might reunite.
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has sparked rumors she rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend, US actor Bradley Cooper, after posting photos from their Bahamas vacation on social media.
In one of the pictures, bikini-clad Shayk is seen leaning on Cooper's shoulder. The 36-year-old model captioned the photos with a heart emoji.
The two lived together for five years and welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 but in 2019 they announced their separation. The reason for their split still remains unknown. They have repeatedly been spotted spending time together, leaving fans wondering whether they had reconcilied or were just friendly exes co-parenting a child.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала