Peruvian President's Sister-in-Law Sentenced to Over Two Years of Preventive Detention

Peruvian President's Sister-in-Law Sentenced to Over Two Years of Preventive Detention

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A Peruvian court has issued 30 months of preventive detention for Yenifer Paredes, the sister of the country's first lady, who, like... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The court declares that the request for preventive detention for 30 months for Yenifer Paredes and Jose Medina, investigated for the alleged crime of criminal organization and others, is well-founded," Peru’s prosecutor general’s office announced on social media on Sunday.Earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office requested three years of pre-trial detention for Paredes.In early August, Peruvian prosecutors raided the government palace in the capital city of Lima, as well as the home of the country's president in Chota, northern Peru, looking for Paredes. On August 10, Yenifer, who is the sister of First Lady Lilia Paredes Navarro, appeared at the prosecutor's office herself.Last month, the prosecutor general’s office announced that it was investigating President Pedro Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.Castillo has denied all accusations made against him and his family members.

