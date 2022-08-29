https://sputniknews.com/20220829/pakistani-court-lifts-ban-on-live-broadcasting-of-imran-khans-speeches-1100125783.html
Pakistani Court Lifts Ban on Live Broadcasting of Imran Khan's Speeches
Pakistani Court Lifts Ban on Live Broadcasting of Imran Khan's Speeches
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been holding mass public rallies across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a parliamentary vote, a step he... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T14:28+0000
2022-08-29T14:28+0000
2022-08-29T14:28+0000
imran khan
pakistan
shehbaz sharif
court
judiciary
us
provocation
world
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100128196_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd456da6a0b72e5f0b140b11ff3aabbe.jpg
On Monday, the Islamabad High Court suspended an order banning the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s public speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over controversial remarks.In his plea, Khan described the ban as "illegal and unlawful," which contradicts the fundamental rights under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. The court's chief justice Athar Minallah observed that the watchdog "exceeded its authority" and issued notice to PEMRA to justify its ban in the next hearing on September 5.The ban was imposed following a public address in Islamabad on August 20, saying that Khan's "provocative statements against state institutions and officers" could "disturb public peace and tranquility." The court has taken serious cognizance of the cricketer-turned-politician's allegedly threatening speech during which he warned a female judge, who sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf politician Shehbaz Gill on physical remand, of consequences.The PTI leader is facing a separate case filed by the police under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his remarks made against police and judge on August 20. Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April before his government could complete its full term in office. The former PM has alleged that the US instigated the parliamentary vote and accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being a “stooge” in a “foreign conspiracy.” Washington has repeatedly denied the allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/outrage-as-pakistans-media-watchdog-bans-channels-from-broadcasting-ex-pm-imran-khans-speeches-1099820834.html
pakistan
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100128196_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9dbd5eb58c65d8d9276b72fb16bf81ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, court, judiciary, us, provocation, asia
imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, court, judiciary, us, provocation, asia
Pakistani Court Lifts Ban on Live Broadcasting of Imran Khan's Speeches
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been holding mass public rallies across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a parliamentary vote, a step he labeled as a US-led conspiracy. Earlier this month, the country’s media regulator banned live broadcasting of Khan’s rallies over his controversial remarks against public institutions.
On Monday, the Islamabad High Court suspended an order banning the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s public speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over controversial remarks.
In his plea, Khan described the ban as "illegal and unlawful," which contradicts the fundamental rights under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.
The court's chief justice Athar Minallah observed that the watchdog "exceeded its authority" and issued notice to PEMRA to justify its ban in the next hearing on September 5.
The ban was imposed following a public address in Islamabad on August 20
, saying that Khan's "provocative statements against state institutions and officers" could "disturb public peace and tranquility."
The court has taken serious cognizance of the cricketer-turned-politician's allegedly threatening speech during which he warned a female judge, who sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf politician Shehbaz Gill on physical remand, of consequences.
"I am saying this with a heavy heart that judges should not have been threatened. It is disappointing that the [incumbent] government is doing exactly what happened in the last three years," Minallah observed.
The PTI leader is facing a separate case filed by the police under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his remarks made against police and judge on August 20.
Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April before his government could complete its full term in office.
The former PM has alleged that the US instigated the parliamentary vote and accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being a “stooge” in a “foreign conspiracy.” Washington has repeatedly denied the allegations.