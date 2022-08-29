https://sputniknews.com/20220829/pakistani-court-lifts-ban-on-live-broadcasting-of-imran-khans-speeches-1100125783.html

Pakistani Court Lifts Ban on Live Broadcasting of Imran Khan's Speeches

Pakistani Court Lifts Ban on Live Broadcasting of Imran Khan's Speeches

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been holding mass public rallies across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a parliamentary vote, a step he... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T14:28+0000

2022-08-29T14:28+0000

2022-08-29T14:28+0000

imran khan

pakistan

shehbaz sharif

court

judiciary

us

provocation

world

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100128196_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd456da6a0b72e5f0b140b11ff3aabbe.jpg

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court suspended an order banning the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s public speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over controversial remarks.In his plea, Khan described the ban as "illegal and unlawful," which contradicts the fundamental rights under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. The court's chief justice Athar Minallah observed that the watchdog "exceeded its authority" and issued notice to PEMRA to justify its ban in the next hearing on September 5.The ban was imposed following a public address in Islamabad on August 20, saying that Khan's "provocative statements against state institutions and officers" could "disturb public peace and tranquility." The court has taken serious cognizance of the cricketer-turned-politician's allegedly threatening speech during which he warned a female judge, who sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf politician Shehbaz Gill on physical remand, of consequences.The PTI leader is facing a separate case filed by the police under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his remarks made against police and judge on August 20. Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April before his government could complete its full term in office. The former PM has alleged that the US instigated the parliamentary vote and accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being a “stooge” in a “foreign conspiracy.” Washington has repeatedly denied the allegations.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/outrage-as-pakistans-media-watchdog-bans-channels-from-broadcasting-ex-pm-imran-khans-speeches-1099820834.html

pakistan

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, court, judiciary, us, provocation, asia