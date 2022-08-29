https://sputniknews.com/20220829/ozzy-osbourne-looks-to-move-back-to-uk-says-hes-fed-up-with-crazy-america-shootings-1100097284.html

Ozzy Osbourne Looks to Move Back to UK, Says He's 'Fed Up' With ‘Crazy’ America Shootings

Ozzy Osbourne Looks to Move Back to UK, Says He's 'Fed Up' With ‘Crazy’ America Shootings

Just two months after undergoing "life-altering surgery," the Black Sabbath hitmaker performed at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in his birthplace of... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T02:35+0000

2022-08-29T02:35+0000

2022-08-29T02:33+0000

viral

uk

music

star

us

violence

shooting

mass shooting

school shooting

ozzy osbourne

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100097481_0:66:3073:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_954ae2b132c77d11d48585464e578f7f.jpg

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has stated that he and his wife Sharon intend to return to the UK because he "doesn't want to die in crazy America." In an interview with the Guardian, the 73-year-old musician, who has lived in Beverly Hills, California, for more than 25 years, proclaimed that "everything's f***ing ridiculous" in the United States and referred to the nation's long history of school shootings. Osbourne made it clear that he does not want to follow the example set by celebs like Paul Walker, Bill Paxton, and Bette Davis, who all chose to be buried in California's Forest Lawn cemetery.He is reported to be moving into their 120-year-old Buckinghamshire estate, Welders House.Osbourne's wife Sharon continued, dispelling any speculation that Ozzy's struggle with Parkinson's Disease may have been a factor in the decision.According to the Guardian, the pair is selling all they own in Los Angeles and moving back to the UK in February next year, and their Hancock Park property is reportedly listed for $18 million.In an earlier interview this summer, the famous singer revealed that after having his first spinal surgery in 2019, he had been warned he might have been permanently paralyzed. In addition to receiving a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019, Osbourne also experienced a terrifying fall that exacerbated a neck injury from a quad bike accident in 2003. His quad bike accident on his English country estate, where he cracked eight ribs and a neck vertebra, resulted in nerve damage that was reactivated by the injuries.Osbourne's spinal surgery reportedly left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders, and arms, and the worry of receiving "bolts in his neck." Ozzy's final performance was at Ozzfest in Inglewood in December 2018 as part of his farewell tour, No More Tours II. Due to his health and the pandemic, the remaining legs of the tour were canceled. In 2023, the trip is expected to continue, given his good appearance on stage earlier this month.Ozzy enjoyed enormous success with Black Sabbath as well as on his own, recording 13 solo albums, including the upcoming "Patient Number 9," in addition to nine with the band. He was admitted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. In the 2000s, the couple co-starred in the reality series "The Osbournes," which documented their family life.

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ozzy-osbourne-rocks-commonwealth-games-a-month-after-back-surgery---video-1099418846.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

uk, music, star, us, violence, shooting, mass shooting, school shooting, ozzy osbourne