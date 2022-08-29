NY Gov. Hochul Under Fire for Telling Republicans to 'Head to Florida' Where They 'Belong'
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduces Pat Ryan during a campaign rally for Ryan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kingston, N.Y. Ryan is facing Republican Marc Molinaro in Tuesday's special election for New York's 19th Congressional District.
Last week, Hochul openly stated that Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) should board a bus and head to Florida since he is not a New Yorker. Hochul later defended her comments while campaigning for Democrat Pat Ryan in upstate New York.
Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from New York, angered the public by asking the state's Republican candidates to "get out of town" and "head to Florida," where they belong, at a speech last week.
"We're here to say that the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. Get out of town," Hochul said last week. "You don't represent our values."
On Monday, social media users expressed indignation, lambasting the governor of New York for her bigoted stance and asserting that she had isolated all Republicans in the state.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants you to know that Republicans are not welcome in New York. pic.twitter.com/hWgZ3WN9lp— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 29, 2022
Republicans across the political spectrum objected to Hochul's remarks, despite her later defense that they were directed strictly at GOP gubernatorial competitor Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York and his political supporters, former President Donald Trump and congressional candidate Marc Molinaro.
"Gov. Hochul needs to hear this: The people pick the governor; the governor doesn’t pick the people!" wrote Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).
Another user stated: "It’s been so ridiculous in NYS under @GovKathyHochul (still under a state of emergency??! Whaaa?) that Dems are actually endorsing @leezeldin. Let’s get it done for our children and our sanity!!"
It’s been so ridiculous in NYS under @GovKathyHochul (still under a state of emergency??! Whaaa?) that Dems are actually endorsing @leezeldin. Let’s get it done for our children and our sanity!! https://t.co/iuGe1PAOh8— Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) August 29, 2022
Former advisor to ex-president Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, also tweeted on Monday, saying that voting for the incumbent governor is like voting "to let 1 percent of society terrorize the other 99 percent."
"Gov. Hochul is only in office because the last guy couldn’t keep his hands to himself," wrote another user, referring to the sexual misconduct scandal that led to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation last year.
Former Republican Rep. Nan Hayworth of New York commented on Hochul's initial remarks by saying: "Funny she'd say that when it's in fact Ms. Hochul who should be escorted out of the state, never to return."
Vermont also criticized Hochul, saying that ordinarily governors would welcome visitors rather than ask them to leave. Additionally, they invited New York Republicans to relocate to the Green Mountain State.
Moreover, Zeldin responded to Hochul's remarks on Twitter on Friday, writing, "New York has a Governor who believes that if you disagree with her you are no longer a New Yorker and need to leave the state. Just think about how absolutely nuts that is. Kathy Hochul's Gotta Go!"