'New King Of The Jungle': Video of Baby Elephant Fighting off 14 Lionesses Goes Viral
With more than 274,000 views and 1,526 retweets, the video has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens amused and stunned.
A baby elephant fought off 14 lionesses as they tried to attack the calf in a recent viral video. Posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows lionesses taking turns to jump on the elephant's back and trying to bring it down. However, the brave jumbo refuses to give in and continues to shove the animals off its back.The lionesses even follow the baby tusker into the water and after an epic struggle, the elephant not only manages to free itself from their ravenous clutches but also scares them away from there.Although some netizens were cheered by the tusker's doughty performance, many others couldn't contain their amazement at how the elephant managed to fight with so many wild big cats all on its own.
With more than 274,000 views and 1,526 retweets, the video has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens amused and stunned.
A baby elephant fought off 14 lionesses as they tried to attack the calf in a recent viral video.
Posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows lionesses taking turns to jump on the elephant's back and trying to bring it down. However, the brave jumbo refuses to give in and continues to shove the animals off its back.
The lionesses even follow the baby tusker into the water and after an epic struggle, the elephant not only manages to free itself from their ravenous clutches but also scares them away from there.
Although some netizens were cheered by the tusker’s doughty performance, many others couldn’t contain their amazement at how the elephant managed to fight with so many wild big cats all on its own.