'Keep Dancing, Sanna Marin': Hillary Clinton Posts Pic of Herself Cavorting in Support of Finnish PM

Amid ever-emerging online evidence of her apparently party animal lifestyle, with one leaked video showing her dancing and lip-syncing at a private gathering... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Hillary Clinton has shared a photo of herself dancing at a party in Colombia during her tenure as US secretary of state in a show of support for Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin.The Finnish Social Democratic Party leader has faced scrutiny and backlash after a leaked video showed the 36-year-old dancing and lip-syncing at a private gathering. Furthermore, a photo emerged showing two bare-breasted party guests lip-locked at her official summer residence.Hillary Clinton posted a throwback photo of herself dancing at a party in Cartagena at the end of the VI Summit of the Americas in 2012.The photo of the event from a decade ago shows the former US Democratic presidential candidate prancing about at a Colombian nightclub - Cartagena’s Cafe Havana - with her hands in the air. At the time, Clinton was also seen swigging a beer and dancing the rumba.The Finnish PM was quick to express her gratitude to Hillary Clinton on Twitter, coupled with a heart emoji.One of the world’s youngest heads of state, the Finnish leader – a married mother of one – has faced flak after videos of her dancing hit the Internet, with critics questioning if she was on drugs.Last week, a tearful Marin apologized, claiming, “I am also human.” Furthermore, the PM revealed she had taken a drug test to prove she was not under the influence. The test came back negative.While Marin appreciated the support she received from Hillary Clinton, not everyone felt the same in her home country.Some Finns took to social media to urge Clinton to steer clear of their politics and instead “take care of US domestic policy.”Others took issue with Hillary Clinton for “supporting this type of leader behavior.”

