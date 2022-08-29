https://sputniknews.com/20220829/karnatakas-divita-rai-crowned-miss-diva-universe-2022---video-1100103438.html

Karnataka's Divita Rai Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 - Video

Divita will now represent India at the 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant, scheduled to be held later this year. 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Divita Rai, the 23-year-old beauty from India's Karnataka state, was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The reigning Miss Universe 2021, 22-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, crowned her successor Divita Rai at what was the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.Divita was born in Mangalore city in the state of Karnataka.An architect by profession, Rai started pursuing modelling while studying at the Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai.Rai participated last year in the Miss Diva Universe pageant when she was crowned 2nd Runner-Up to Sandhu, who won the coveted title and eventually led India to win the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

