International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/iran-and-russia-agree-on-strategic-cooperation-plan-president-raisi-tells-sputnik-1100108424.html
Iran and Russia Agree on Strategic Cooperation Plan, President Raisi Tells Sputnik
Iran and Russia Agree on Strategic Cooperation Plan, President Raisi Tells Sputnik
Industries and businesses in Iran and Russia have intensified cooperation after Moscow was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions over its special military... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T10:24+0000
2022-08-29T10:26+0000
russia
iran
cooperation
trade
space
energy
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092392445_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_329e4adf4374ac7b506747e9662488b6.jpg
During a press conference attended by Sputnik journalists, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have exchanged project plans for a long-term agreement on bilateral cooperation. The president added that a comprehensive cooperation plan has been developed, while the two countries' foreign ministers have exchanged project plans. "The final version of the plan will be ready in the near future," Raisi said. Iranian and Russian companies stepped up cooperation after Moscow was hit by several rounds of unprecedented Western sanctions over its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Russia has seen nearly all sectors of its economy sanctioned, and some of its industries have been facing difficulties as a result. Iran, which has long been living under the pressure of Western sanctions, has demonstrated its support for Russia, saying it is ready to substitute Western companies that have left the Russian market.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/iranian-minister-tehran-and-russia-boosting-trade-cooperation-despite-western-restrictions-1100022989.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092392445_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38923317762aa06dda123cb95e1996d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, iran, cooperation, trade, space, energy
russia, iran, cooperation, trade, space, energy

Iran and Russia Agree on Strategic Cooperation Plan, President Raisi Tells Sputnik

10:24 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 29.08.2022)
© Sputnik / МMaxim Blinov / Go to the photo bankIranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© Sputnik / МMaxim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Industries and businesses in Iran and Russia have intensified cooperation after Moscow was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.
During a press conference attended by Sputnik journalists, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have exchanged project plans for a long-term agreement on bilateral cooperation.

"Cooperation between Iran and Russia is of a strategic nature and it comprises trade, economic, energy, aerospace industries, and some others. Currently, we are discussing investments in energy and oil and gas industries, and some of the projects have been implemented already, Raisi said.

The president added that a comprehensive cooperation plan has been developed, while the two countries' foreign ministers have exchanged project plans. "The final version of the plan will be ready in the near future," Raisi said.
Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, 19 July - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Iranian Minister: Tehran and Russia Boosting Trade Cooperation Despite Western Restrictions
26 August, 11:58 GMT
Iranian and Russian companies stepped up cooperation after Moscow was hit by several rounds of unprecedented Western sanctions over its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Russia has seen nearly all sectors of its economy sanctioned, and some of its industries have been facing difficulties as a result.
Iran, which has long been living under the pressure of Western sanctions, has demonstrated its support for Russia, saying it is ready to substitute Western companies that have left the Russian market.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала