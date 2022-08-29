International
Breaking News: Rescue Operation Underway as Car Ferry With 300 People on Board Catches Fire Off Swedish Coast
Indians, Afghans Go Crazy as They Celebrate Team India's Asia Cup Victory Over Pakistan Cricket Team
Indians, Afghans Go Crazy as They Celebrate Team India's Asia Cup Victory Over Pakistan Cricket Team
india
pakistan
sport
cricket
cricket
asia
dubai
Indians went wild on Sunday night to celebrate their cricket team's thrilling 5-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium during the weekend.In India, celebrations erupted in several cities, including Mumbai, Nagpur, and Indore as thousands hoisted the tricolor and lit fireworks after cricketer Hardik Pandya smashed a six in the final over of the match to seal his team's victory in the UAE.The jubilation was also shared by Afghans in the country. They celebrated India's triumph with fist bumps, and kissing Pandya on a television screen.During the match, the Indians bowled out Pakistan for 147, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/26. Pandya with his three wickets was the other key man who played a major role in halting Pakistanis from putting up a big total on the board in the 20 over match.Needing 148 to win, Team India was off to the worst possible start as they lost vice-captain K.L. Rahul in the opening over of their innings.Captain Rohit Sharma and the talismanic Virat Kohli then got together to stitch a 49-run stand to put the Indian cricket team back on track.But there was another twist in the tale as the Indians then lost Sharma, Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, and the responsibility of taking the side home was placed on the soldiers of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.The duo didn't disappoint as Jadeja and Pandya made 35 and an unbeaten 33 respectively to start the Indian team's campaign on a winning note in the prestigious continental competition.
Indians, Afghans Go Crazy as They Celebrate Team India's Asia Cup Victory Over Pakistan Cricket Team

12:09 GMT 29.08.2022
A Sunday India-Pakistan cricket match saw the Men in Blue defeat Babar Azam and company in a blockbuster Asia Cup encounter in Dubai.
Indians went wild on Sunday night to celebrate their cricket team's thrilling 5-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium during the weekend.
In India, celebrations erupted in several cities, including Mumbai, Nagpur, and Indore as thousands hoisted the tricolor and lit fireworks after cricketer Hardik Pandya smashed a six in the final over of the match to seal his team's victory in the UAE.
The jubilation was also shared by Afghans in the country. They celebrated India's triumph with fist bumps, and kissing Pandya on a television screen.
During the match, the Indians bowled out Pakistan for 147, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/26. Pandya with his three wickets was the other key man who played a major role in halting Pakistanis from putting up a big total on the board in the 20 over match.
Needing 148 to win, Team India was off to the worst possible start as they lost vice-captain K.L. Rahul in the opening over of their innings.
Captain Rohit Sharma and the talismanic Virat Kohli then got together to stitch a 49-run stand to put the Indian cricket team back on track.
But there was another twist in the tale as the Indians then lost Sharma, Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, and the responsibility of taking the side home was placed on the soldiers of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.
The duo didn't disappoint as Jadeja and Pandya made 35 and an unbeaten 33 respectively to start the Indian team's campaign on a winning note in the prestigious continental competition.
