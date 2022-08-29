https://sputniknews.com/20220829/hms-prince-of-wales-anchors-shortly-after-leaving-uk-port-over-mechanical-issue-in-latest-setback-1100103656.html

HMS Prince of Wales Anchors Shortly After Leaving UK Port Over 'Mechanical Issue' in Latest Setback

HMS Prince of Wales Anchors Shortly After Leaving UK Port Over 'Mechanical Issue' in Latest Setback

A technical issue has forced the UK Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to anchor southeast of the Isle of Wight shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth on August 27, the UK Defence Journal first reported.Damage to the starboard propeller shaft of the 65,000-tonne warship was cited in unconfirmed reports.Subsequently, a spokesperson was cited by UK media as saying that the £3bn vessel - the second of the Royal Navy's two aircraft carriers - was to be anchored while the technical fault was investigated.Divers have been inspecting the warship below the waterline, according to the Navy Lookout news site.There was no clarity on Sunday night whether the vessel would have to return to port as the technical issue was addressed.This appears to be the latest setback for the 900ft vessel. HMS Prince of Wales, which has spent a total of 87 days at sea in the course of its first two years of service, was stranded in Portsmouth in December 2020. At the time, water seeped into its engine room. Damage done to the electrics during the incident had resulted in an estimated £3.3million-worth of repairs. The warship sprang leaks twice in five months, reported Navy Lookout news site.Less than 24 hours earlier, the 1,600-strong crew of the 65,000-tonne warship, that became fully operational in 2021, had set sail on what the Navy dubbed " a landmark mission to shape the future of stealth jet and drone operations off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean”.During its four-month deployment, the vessel is on schedule to visit New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean, as part of exercises alongside US allies “operating F-35B jets and uncrewed systems which will define Royal Navy aviation of the future”.HMS Prince of Wales, commissioned in 2019, is one of two aircraft carriers. The other is HMS Queen Elizabeth, commissioned in 2017. The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group (CSG 21) set sail on a globe-spanning seven-month journey in 2020, sailing 49,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific and back. At the time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the maiden operational deployment was meant to bolster Britain’s status as “Europe’s most formidable naval power.”

