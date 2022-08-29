International
German Police Seize 660Kg of Cocaine in Banana Shipment
German Police Seize 660Kg of Cocaine in Banana Shipment
29.08.2022
According to the state's investigators, a local supplier of vegetables and fruits contacted the police. The officers found blocks of white substance hidden among fruits in the cargo of bananas. The first test for cocaine came in positive.The drugs were wrapped in plastic, with each package weighing about a kilogram, the police said, adding that this is the largest batch of cocaine found in Brandenburg.As the police found out, the cargo was delivered to Brandenburg by mistake. The shipment was heading from Colombia to Germany by sea. The police investigation is ongoing.
German Police Seize 660Kg of Cocaine in Banana Shipment

18:17 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 29.08.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police seized almost 660 kg of cocaine worth about 50 million euros ($50.04 million) in a shipment of bananas after receiving a tip from a greengrocer in the German federal state of Brandenburg, the law enforcement said on Monday.
According to the state's investigators, a local supplier of vegetables and fruits contacted the police. The officers found blocks of white substance hidden among fruits in the cargo of bananas. The first test for cocaine came in positive.
The drugs were wrapped in plastic, with each package weighing about a kilogram, the police said, adding that this is the largest batch of cocaine found in Brandenburg.
As the police found out, the cargo was delivered to Brandenburg by mistake. The shipment was heading from Colombia to Germany by sea. The police investigation is ongoing.
