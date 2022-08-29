International
EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Informal 2-Day Meeting in Prague
EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Informal 2-Day Meeting in Prague
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Czech capital, Prague, will host an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on August 30-31, during which top European diplomats will... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
21:15 GMT 29.08.2022
A statue of a hand with finger nails painted in Ukraine's national colors was placed in front of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Czech capital, Prague, will host an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on August 30-31, during which top European diplomats will discuss the situation in Ukraine and relations with Africa.
The informal meeting, also known as a Gymnich meeting, named after the place where the first event took place in 1974, will be held at the Congress Centre in Prague. Such informal meetings are an opportunity for strategic discussions on the EU’s foreign policy priorities.
The ministers are expected to discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine and the global consequences of this conflict. The discussion will include the European outlook for Ukraine, Moldova, which were granted EU candidate status on June 23, and Georgia, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership. Some European officials suggested that EU foreign ministers should also address the calls of several states to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.
An informal lunch with the Moldovan, Georgian and Ukrainian ministers is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the meeting.
The relations between the EU and Africa will be another important topic of discussion during the meeting. The ministers will share their views on the future of the European military training mission in Mali, the provision of immediate and long-term assistance to African countries, as well as the strengthening of relations with the continent.
The Gymnich meeting will be followed by the 26th Forum 2000 conference that will take place in Prague from August 31 until September 2 and will be devoted to assistance to Ukraine.
