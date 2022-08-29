Chad's ‘National Dialogue’: Stormy Election of Presidium Members

https://sputniknews.com/20220829/chads-national-dialogue-stormy-election-of-presidium-members-1100114477.html

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, head of the junta, kicked off talks on 20 August 20 in Chad's capital N'Djamena, but this was boycotted by some armed groups and members of the civil society. The dialogue was meant to lead to "free and democratic" elections and the transfer of power to civilians.More than 500 of the 1,400 dialogue delegates applied to join the presidium, which consists of 21 members. They were appointed by members of the Committee for Organization of the Inclusive National Dialogue (CODNI). Gali Ngothé Gatta, a presidential candidate in 2016 against former head of state Idriss Déby Itno, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years, was elected to head the presidium."He is the right man for the job, he is a politician of great experience who used to serve as a minister," Saleh Kebzabo, former presidential candidate and opponent of Idriss Déby Itno, and the first vice-president of CODNI, told AFP.But once it was announced who was on this body, many delegates stood up and yelled in protest."We have been criticized for not including enough Arabic speakers on the list," Kebzabo said.Gilbert Maoundonodji, a member of civil society, warned: "We dispute the establishment of this body. As things stand, we are not in favor and we call on Mahamat Idriss Déby to remedy this, otherwise we will not participate in this dialogue.""Apart from the president, other members of the presidium are rather on the same political side, the die is already cast, which is why we have decided to leave the dialogue," said Djerandi Laguerre Dionro, a spokesman for 11 professional associations that participated in the dialogue, including lawyers and doctors. "We let them continue their monologue," he concluded.‘Attempts to Undermine Success’In a statement, several small political parties had threatened on Saturday to withdraw from the dialogue, denouncing “attempts to undermine the success of this dialogue long awaited by the people of Chad”.The work of the committees, whose topics include social issues, peace, national reconciliation, and fundamental freedoms, is set to begin on 30 August. The initial schedule calls for a closing ceremony on 20 September.Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno came to power in April 2021 after his father, Idriss Déby Itno, died in the frontline of wounds sustained during a rebel attack.The country's new strongman, who heads a Transitional Military Council (TMC), has promised elections at the end of an 18-month transition period, which should end in October, and has promised that he will not run for office.But in June 2021 he made his first break with his promises, considering extending transition by 18 months and handing his "fate" over to "God" about a possible presidential candidacy.

