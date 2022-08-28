International
WATCH India's 103-Metre Twin Towers Reduced to Dust
WATCH India's 103-Metre Twin Towers Reduced to Dust
India's Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in August last year after a probe found massive violations of construction... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
India has demolished the controversial twin residential high-rise buildings in Noida, some 25 km from the country's parliament, following a Supreme Court order. The 103-meter buildings, which are taller than Delhi's historic Qutab Minar, were reduced to dust in approximately 9 seconds at 2.30 pm local time.The National Disaster Response Force, police personnel, and a medical team were deployed at the demolition site to ensure the safety of nearby areas.The buildings were pulled down using the “waterfall implosion” technique with 3,700 kilos of explosives.People took to social media to comment on the demolition, with some posting hilarious memes:
WATCH India's 103-Metre Twin Towers Reduced to Dust

10:29 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 28.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriExplosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms.
Explosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Rishikesh Kumar
India's Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in August last year after a probe found massive violations of construction regulations. The developer, Supertech, claimed it had acquired all the necessary authorization from local authority.
India has demolished the controversial twin residential high-rise buildings in Noida, some 25 km from the country's parliament, following a Supreme Court order. The 103-meter buildings, which are taller than Delhi's historic Qutab Minar, were reduced to dust in approximately 9 seconds at 2.30 pm local time.
The National Disaster Response Force, police personnel, and a medical team were deployed at the demolition site to ensure the safety of nearby areas.
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
India
Twin Tower Demolition: How One of India's Tallest Buildings Will Be Felled
26 August, 14:39 GMT
The buildings were pulled down using the “waterfall implosion” technique with 3,700 kilos of explosives.
People took to social media to comment on the demolition, with some posting hilarious memes:
