WATCH India's 103-Metre Twin Towers Reduced to Dust

India's Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in August last year after a probe found massive violations of construction... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

India has demolished the controversial twin residential high-rise buildings in Noida, some 25 km from the country's parliament, following a Supreme Court order. The 103-meter buildings, which are taller than Delhi's historic Qutab Minar, were reduced to dust in approximately 9 seconds at 2.30 pm local time.The National Disaster Response Force, police personnel, and a medical team were deployed at the demolition site to ensure the safety of nearby areas.The buildings were pulled down using the “waterfall implosion” technique with 3,700 kilos of explosives.People took to social media to comment on the demolition, with some posting hilarious memes:

