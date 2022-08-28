International
Africa
Unrest in Tripoli Halts After GNU Supporters Gain Upper Hand, Reports Say
Unrest in Tripoli Halts After GNU Supporters Gain Upper Hand, Reports Say
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Violent clashes in Tripoli have stopped after the supporters of the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh
According to the Libya Observer newspaper, the violence ceased on Saturday evening after GNU forces had seized control over the last foothold of Bashagha's loyalists and captured some of their leaders in Tripoli's Old city area.The news outlet also noted that the situation calmed down after the GNU's special deterrence forces had ambushed the forces of militia commander Haitham Tajouri, who supported Bashagha.Meanwhile, the forces of another Bashagha supporter, Major General Osama Juweili, are said to have left southern Tripoli.According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center.Earlier this week, Bashagha, who is elected by the parliament, called on the head of Dbeibeh to resign. The latter, in turn, advised Bashagha to focus on the upcoming presidential election.
libya
tripoli
libya, tripoli
libya, tripoli

Unrest in Tripoli Halts After GNU Supporters Gain Upper Hand, Reports Say

International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Violent clashes in Tripoli have stopped after the supporters of the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, defeated those loyal to parliament-appointed Fathi Bashagha, Libyan media reported.
According to the Libya Observer newspaper, the violence ceased on Saturday evening after GNU forces had seized control over the last foothold of Bashagha's loyalists and captured some of their leaders in Tripoli's Old city area.
The news outlet also noted that the situation calmed down after the GNU's special deterrence forces had ambushed the forces of militia commander Haitham Tajouri, who supported Bashagha.
Meanwhile, the forces of another Bashagha supporter, Major General Osama Juweili, are said to have left southern Tripoli.
According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center.
FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2018, file, photo, smoke rises shortly after an attack on the foreign ministry building, in Tripoli - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Africa
Death Toll From Tripoli Clashes Reaches 32, Number of Injured at 159
13:58 GMT
Earlier this week, Bashagha, who is elected by the parliament, called on the head of Dbeibeh to resign. The latter, in turn, advised Bashagha to focus on the upcoming presidential election.
