Taliban Urges Pakistan to Stop Letting US Drones Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
Taliban Urges Pakistan to Stop Letting US Drones Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
Local media reports increased drone activity in Afghanistan's Helmand and Kandahar provinces over the past few days. It is reported that the US has stepped up efforts to target Al-Qaeda and ISIS-K in the landlocked nation, which has been under Taliban control since August 2021.
On Sunday, Taliban Defense Minister Maulvi Muhammad Yaqoob accused Pakistan of allowing the US to carry out drone activities in Afghanistan.
"Based on the information, the US drone aircraft are coming from Pakistan and entering Afghanistan territory," the minister said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the term the Taliban uses for its government, hopes that Pakistan will stop its conduct, which violates Afghanistan's sovereignty.
The minister, addressing a press conference in Kabul, warned Washington of "serious consequences" if the US did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
The minister also boasted of the rising military strength of the group and said it had repaired 60 helicopters over the past year.
The Taliban's accusation comes against the backdrop of the alleged killing of Al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
in an airstrike carried out by the US in Kabul.
IEA said it had not found the body of Zawahiri during its ongoing probe so far.
Locals in Afghanistan's Helmand and Kandahar provinces have reported heavy drone activities over the last few days.
The US said it is concerned over the resurgence of al-Qaeda and the strengthening of Daesh* in Afghanistan. Washington said the US would maintain "over-the-horizon" capabilities in responding to threats in Afghanistan.
*Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
*Al-Qaeda, Daesh are terrorist groups banned in Russia