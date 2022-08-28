https://sputniknews.com/20220828/taiwanese-defense-ministry-says-china-deployed-8-ships-and-23-planes-near-island-1100087228.html

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says China Deployed 8 Ships and 23 Planes Near Island

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), as well as 23 planes, have been detected near Taiwan, the defense ministry... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the ministry, ten aircraft had crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on Thursday evening, media reported.Taiwan has been governed separately from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which suffered defeat by the Communist Party in the civil war in 1949. The mainland government considers the island to be a part of the country and views any contact by other nations with Taipei as foreign meddling.

