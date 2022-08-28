https://sputniknews.com/20220828/taiwanese-defense-ministry-says-china-deployed-8-ships-and-23-planes-near-island-1100087228.html
Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says China Deployed 8 Ships and 23 Planes Near Island
Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says China Deployed 8 Ships and 23 Planes Near Island
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), as well as 23 planes, have been detected near Taiwan, the defense ministry... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T12:53+0000
2022-08-28T12:53+0000
2022-08-28T12:53+0000
military
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105579/06/1055790644_0:103:3277:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a97b0e32f493a675d8a4aee6e3b9bb.jpg
According to the ministry, ten aircraft had crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on Thursday evening, media reported.Taiwan has been governed separately from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which suffered defeat by the Communist Party in the civil war in 1949. The mainland government considers the island to be a part of the country and views any contact by other nations with Taipei as foreign meddling.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105579/06/1055790644_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27e6bc4877b5642841dffa9206b45666.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, taiwan
Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says China Deployed 8 Ships and 23 Planes Near Island
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), as well as 23 planes, have been detected near Taiwan, the defense ministry said on Sunday.
"8 PLAN vessels and 23 PLA [People's Liberation Army] aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 28, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP [combat air patrol], naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," the ministry tweeted.
According to the ministry, ten aircraft had crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait
, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China.
"10 of the detected aircraft (SU-30, J-10*2, J-11*3, J-16*2, Y-8 ASW and WZ-10 Attack) had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated," the ministry stated.
The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island. Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan
for a three-day visit on Thursday evening, media reported.
Taiwan has been governed separately from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which suffered defeat by the Communist Party in the civil war in 1949. The mainland government considers the island to be a part of the country and views any contact by other nations with Taipei as foreign meddling.