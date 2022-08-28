International
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/swiss-politicians-reportedly-preparing-petition-to-bring-nuclear-back-to-energy-portfolio-1100087051.html
Swiss Politicians Reportedly Preparing Petition to Bring Nuclear Back to Energy Portfolio
Swiss Politicians Reportedly Preparing Petition to Bring Nuclear Back to Energy Portfolio
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Swiss parliament committee members and business representatives will launch a petition demanding a revision of the country’s energy policy... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T12:38+0000
2022-08-28T12:38+0000
switzerland
energy
nuclear power
nuclear energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107602/76/1076027660_0:8:1856:1052_1920x0_80_0_0_706257ffb0054696df3cf4fec625bbc7.jpg
In 2017, the Swiss voted in favor of swapping nuclear power for renewable energy, banning the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country due to safety concerns after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima.Lawmakers from center and right wing parties, along with representatives of the economic sector have set up a group called Stop Blackouts in order to launch on Tuesday a petition demanding a review of the country's energy policy to guarantee adequate energy supply and preserve nuclear energy as an integral part, according to the media.On Tuesday, Swiss government is expected to unveil a plan to overcome the potential energy shortage caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, where the main focus will be on voluntary cuts by consumers, the media reported.Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages. Switzerland produces more electricity than it consumes, but in winter it depends on imports from neighboring countries.The risk of electricity shortages is considered one of the highest in Switzerland. The head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107602/76/1076027660_65:0:1729:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_73d0beb513b8b97289fdc8ab7b225b18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland, energy, nuclear power, nuclear energy
switzerland, energy, nuclear power, nuclear energy

Swiss Politicians Reportedly Preparing Petition to Bring Nuclear Back to Energy Portfolio

12:38 GMT 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / flsPhoto of the Swiss nuclear power Plant Leibstadt in northern Switzerland close to the German border
Photo of the Swiss nuclear power Plant Leibstadt in northern Switzerland close to the German border - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / fls
Subscribe
International
India
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Swiss parliament committee members and business representatives will launch a petition demanding a revision of the country’s energy policy to avoid electricity shortages, Reuters reported on Sunday.
In 2017, the Swiss voted in favor of swapping nuclear power for renewable energy, banning the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country due to safety concerns after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima.
Lawmakers from center and right wing parties, along with representatives of the economic sector have set up a group called Stop Blackouts in order to launch on Tuesday a petition demanding a review of the country's energy policy to guarantee adequate energy supply and preserve nuclear energy as an integral part, according to the media.
On Tuesday, Swiss government is expected to unveil a plan to overcome the potential energy shortage caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, where the main focus will be on voluntary cuts by consumers, the media reported.
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRYA picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers
A picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
A picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRY
Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages. Switzerland produces more electricity than it consumes, but in winter it depends on imports from neighboring countries.
The risk of electricity shortages is considered one of the highest in Switzerland. The head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала