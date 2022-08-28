https://sputniknews.com/20220828/shelling-of-energodar-by-ukrainian-troops-leaves-nine-injured---local-administration-1100096267.html

Shelling of Energodar by Ukrainian Troops Leaves Nine Injured - Local Administration

Shelling of Energodar by Ukrainian Troops Leaves Nine Injured - Local Administration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The shelling of the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region has left nine people injured, two of whom are in serious condition, the head... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T23:59+0000

2022-08-28T23:59+0000

2022-08-28T23:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

shelling

casualties

zaporozhe

russia

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_0:46:3072:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d857598f7ce0a5f91079d0a142fddc.jpg

On Sunday, the city authorities said that four artillery strikes had been carried out by Ukrainian troops, targeting Energodar's residential district. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said on Telegram after the strikes that seven people were injured in the shelling.He specified that Ukrainian troops had made three targeted hits on residential buildings and there is a kindergarten in one of the buildings’ courtyards.Balitsky said that about 40 parked cars were damaged by shrapnel, 25 got burned down, and window frames and windows were broken in many apartments.According to the head of the regional military-civil administration, work of special commissions for assessing and eliminating the consequences of the Ukrainian troops’ shelling has begun and Zaporozhye authorities will provide assistance and support to all those affected.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) had been shelled again by Ukrainian troops. Three shells fell in the area of a special building of the ZNPP, which stores new TVEL nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. One shell fell next to the ZNPP's sixth power unit, and five others landed opposite a pumping station, which provides cooling for one of the reactors.

zaporozhe

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shelling, casualties, zaporozhe, russia, ukraine crisis