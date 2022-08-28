International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/qatar-gets-first-batch-of-eurofighter-typhoon-aircraft-from-uk---reports-1100076789.html
Qatar Gets First Batch of Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft From UK - Reports
Qatar Gets First Batch of Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft From UK - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - The first shipment of 24 Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft has arrived in Qatar from the United Kingdom, the Qatar News Agency (QNA)... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T03:42+0000
2022-08-28T03:42+0000
military
eurofighter typhoons
qatar
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105907/61/1059076146_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_48fc1c3aa072e6b745aee5a34e455795.jpg
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the arrival of the fighter jets at the Dukhan/Tamim Airbase on Saturday.The Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft will form part of a squadron of F15-QA and Rafale aircraft and will be deployed to provide security during the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, according to QNA.The governments of Qatar and the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide support, including the establishment of joint British-Qatari Typhoon and Hawk squadrons to train pilots and technicians.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105907/61/1059076146_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d159a858cffd37935214e20fd414d45a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eurofighter typhoons, qatar, uk
eurofighter typhoons, qatar, uk

Qatar Gets First Batch of Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft From UK - Reports

03:42 GMT 28.08.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the photo bankВице-премьер Д. Рогозин посетил выставку Dubai Airshow 2017
Вице-премьер Д. Рогозин посетил выставку Dubai Airshow 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
DOHA (Sputnik) - The first shipment of 24 Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft has arrived in Qatar from the United Kingdom, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports.
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the arrival of the fighter jets at the Dukhan/Tamim Airbase on Saturday.
The Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft will form part of a squadron of F15-QA and Rafale aircraft and will be deployed to provide security during the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, according to QNA.
The governments of Qatar and the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide support, including the establishment of joint British-Qatari Typhoon and Hawk squadrons to train pilots and technicians.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала