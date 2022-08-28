International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/people-in-europe-africa-experience-brief-radio-blackout-as-moderate-solar-flares-hit-earth-1100088021.html
People in Europe, Africa Experience Brief Radio Blackout as ‘Moderate’ Solar Flares Hit Earth
People in Europe, Africa Experience Brief Radio Blackout as ‘Moderate’ Solar Flares Hit Earth
The past few years have seen a significant increase in solar activity, with the biggest flares swooping over our planet this year, in the months since spring... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T13:33+0000
2022-08-28T13:39+0000
science & tech
astronomers
sun
solar flare
blackout
europe
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2da0abb10c88f267df996fa8000b6036.jpg
A spate of massive solar flares has blasted Earth, prompting radio blackouts in some parts of the world, according to the website SpaceWeather.com.An especially powerful flare was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory at 7:16 a.m. EDT (1116 GMT) as those living in Europe and Africa reportedly got through a brief radio blackout.The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has, meanwhile, warned that a huge release of plasma from the sun, also known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) or solar magnetic storm, may hit Earth on Monday.As for solar flares, they are large explosions of electromagnetic radiation on the sun that send energy, light, and high speed particles into space and are often associated with the CMEs.There are A-, B- and C-class flares, which are thought to be too weak to have a noticeable impact on Earth, while M-class flares are much stronger and capable of causing minor radio blackouts at high latitudes.X-class flares are "the strongest and can cause widespread radio blackouts, damage satellites and knock out ground-based power grids," according to SpaceWeather.com.
https://sputniknews.com/20170909/sun-sends-solar-flare-1057234738.html
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:240:1920:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_023987cd265fc72e78db61d850b15c94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
astronomers, sun, solar flare, blackout, europe, africa
astronomers, sun, solar flare, blackout, europe, africa

People in Europe, Africa Experience Brief Radio Blackout as ‘Moderate’ Solar Flares Hit Earth

13:33 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 28.08.2022)
CC0 / / Solar flare
Solar flare - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The past few years have seen a significant increase in solar activity, with the biggest flares swooping over our planet this year, in the months since spring. The number of sunspots and solar flares is most likely to grow as time ticks away toward the next solar maximum, expected in 2023.
A spate of massive solar flares has blasted Earth, prompting radio blackouts in some parts of the world, according to the website SpaceWeather.com.

The news outlet reported that “sunspot AR3089 is crackling with a series of intensifying M-class [moderate] solar flares,” just a few days after astronomers watched green-hued auroras crashing through the atmosphere.

An especially powerful flare was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory at 7:16 a.m. EDT (1116 GMT) as those living in Europe and Africa reportedly got through a brief radio blackout.
Flashes on the Sun. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2017
Sun Sends Out Sixth Solar Flare in Less Than Week
9 September 2017, 02:19 GMT
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has, meanwhile, warned that a huge release of plasma from the sun, also known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) or solar magnetic storm, may hit Earth on Monday.
As for solar flares, they are large explosions of electromagnetic radiation on the sun that send energy, light, and high speed particles into space and are often associated with the CMEs.
There are A-, B- and C-class flares, which are thought to be too weak to have a noticeable impact on Earth, while M-class flares are much stronger and capable of causing minor radio blackouts at high latitudes.
X-class flares are "the strongest and can cause widespread radio blackouts, damage satellites and knock out ground-based power grids," according to SpaceWeather.com.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала