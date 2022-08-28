https://sputniknews.com/20220828/over-1000-dead-34-million-affected-as-flood-wreaks-havoc-in-pakistan-1100077329.html

Over 1,000 Dead, 34 Million Affected as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Pakistan

Over 1,000 Dead, 34 Million Affected as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Pakistan

The unprecedented flood has destroyed one million homes and two million acres of cultivated crops, inflicting massive damage on the country. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T05:33+0000

2022-08-28T05:33+0000

2022-08-28T05:33+0000

pakistan

flood

balochistan

khyber pakhtunkhwa

shehbaz sharif

punjab

india

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100077650_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_15df86d9d9d4e12da0b50a0dbad71d61.jpg

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan reached 1,033 on Sunday as the country's national disaster management authority recorded 119 new fatalities over 24 hours amid heavy rains, which continue to lash parts of the country.At least six dams have burst in the Ziarat, Pishin, and Mastung areas of Balochistan over the previous 24 hours.The national disaster management authority assessed damage to 3,451 km of roads, in which at least 148 bridges were washed away.Pakistan Railways has suspended its operations from Lahore to Karachi until August 31st.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the people of Balochistan and Sindh that the government would make all-out efforts to compensate and rehabilitate the millions affected or displaced by floodwaters.

pakistan

balochistan

khyber pakhtunkhwa

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, flood, balochistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa, shehbaz sharif, punjab, floods