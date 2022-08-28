https://sputniknews.com/20220828/over-1000-dead-34-million-affected-as-flood-wreaks-havoc-in-pakistan-1100077329.html
Over 1,000 Dead, 34 Million Affected as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Pakistan
Over 1,000 Dead, 34 Million Affected as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Pakistan
The unprecedented flood has destroyed one million homes and two million acres of cultivated crops, inflicting massive damage on the country. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T05:33+0000
2022-08-28T05:33+0000
2022-08-28T05:33+0000
pakistan
flood
balochistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
shehbaz sharif
punjab
india
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100077650_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_15df86d9d9d4e12da0b50a0dbad71d61.jpg
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan reached 1,033 on Sunday as the country's national disaster management authority recorded 119 new fatalities over 24 hours amid heavy rains, which continue to lash parts of the country.At least six dams have burst in the Ziarat, Pishin, and Mastung areas of Balochistan over the previous 24 hours.The national disaster management authority assessed damage to 3,451 km of roads, in which at least 148 bridges were washed away.Pakistan Railways has suspended its operations from Lahore to Karachi until August 31st.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the people of Balochistan and Sindh that the government would make all-out efforts to compensate and rehabilitate the millions affected or displaced by floodwaters.
pakistan
balochistan
khyber pakhtunkhwa
punjab
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100077650_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b4c19291ad296ea0ecdcbd5248ac3c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
pakistan, flood, balochistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa, shehbaz sharif, punjab, floods
pakistan, flood, balochistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa, shehbaz sharif, punjab, floods
Over 1,000 Dead, 34 Million Affected as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Pakistan
The unprecedented flood has destroyed one million homes and two million acres of cultivated crops, inflicting massive damage on the country.
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan reached 1,033 on Sunday as the country's national disaster management authority recorded 119 new fatalities over 24 hours amid heavy rains, which continue to lash parts of the country.
As per the authorities, at least 34 million or one in seven Pakistanis were affected due to the flooding triggered by the torrential rains, with large swaths of the southwestern province of Balochistan remaining submerged.
At least six dams have burst in the Ziarat, Pishin, and Mastung areas of Balochistan over the previous 24 hours.
The national disaster management authority assessed damage to 3,451 km of roads, in which at least 148 bridges were washed away.
Pakistan Railways has suspended its operations from Lahore to Karachi until August 31st.
Pakistan's government has announced a "national emergency," and sought help from the international community as monsoon rains lash the South Asian nation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the people of Balochistan and Sindh that the government would make all-out efforts to compensate and rehabilitate the millions affected or displaced by floodwaters.
"The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated," said Sharif, after visiting flooded areas. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned people of very high-level flooding in the River Kabul for the next 24 to 48 hours.