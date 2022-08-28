Netizens at Odds Over Trailer for Hunter Biden Movie
14:57 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 28.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
The full trailer of “My Son Hunter” has already gained more than 2.1 million views on Twitter since it was released on Thursday.
Netizens have remained at odds over the conservative website Breitbart releasing the trailer of its new movie depicting the alleged life of Hunter Biden and his father, the incumbent president of the United States.
Some users were quick to tweet “thumbs up” posts related to the film, touting the teaser as “awesome” and admitting that they can’t wait to see it.
Damn this looks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Ronin (@ronin11124) August 26, 2022
I can't wait to see it.— AndrewRobb84 (@ARobb84) August 26, 2022
Great to see some non-typical Hollywood content— Shane Stott (@shanestott) August 26, 2022
Awesome stuff— mark fillingim (@fillingim_mark) August 26, 2022
Looks like high quality production. Will watch— Dr. Pat®️Paleoclimatologist (@Pat88181680) August 26, 2022
Many, however, were not impressed with what they slammed as “genuinely pathetic looking production” and “garbage” that is “even worse than expected”.
“Are there no MAGA cinematographers? Film looks like a bad YouTube movie from 15 years ago,” one user argued.
What, are there no MAGA cinematographers? Film looks like a bad youtube movie from 15 years ago.— Sredgrin (@sredgrin) August 26, 2022
This is garbage. Even worse than expected.— Rory Smith (@rorysmith89) August 26, 2022
Looks (and sounds) even worse than expected.— Amit Bhawan (@Newtralitree) August 26, 2022
Breitbart? No Thanks!!!— PeoplePerson (@DeeActivateFool) August 26, 2022
lmao— Joe Winner (@capitalismflop) August 26, 2022
Genuinely pathetic looking production.🤣
Toward the end of the two-minute-plus trailer, viewers see words appear on the screen calling them to “witness the sensational, bombshell, unbelievable, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story" of the Biden family.
The movie, which is directed by Die Hard actor Robert Davi, stars Laurence Fox as Hunter Biden and John James as Joe Biden, according to the film's website.
It also stars Gina Carano, who plays a Secret Service narrator. The 40-year-old grabbed the headlines in 2021 when Lucasfilm announced that she would not appear in future Star Wars movies after she made a series of posts in support of former US President Donald Trump.
The movie is scheduled for release on September 7, two months before the US midterm elections slated for November 8.
Hunter Biden remains at the center of a federal investigation that, in particular, is looking into whether the 52-year-old violated US law when he became embroiled in financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017.