Netizens at Odds Over Trailer for Hunter Biden Movie

Netizens at Odds Over Trailer for Hunter Biden Movie

The full trailer of “My Son Hunter” has already gained more than 2.1 million views on Twitter since it was released on Thursday. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

Netizens have remained at odds over the conservative website Breitbart releasing the trailer of its new movie depicting the alleged life of Hunter Biden and his father, the incumbent president of the United States.Some users were quick to tweet “thumbs up” posts related to the film, touting the teaser as “awesome” and admitting that they can’t wait to see it.Many, however, were not impressed with what they slammed as “genuinely pathetic looking production” and “garbage” that is “even worse than expected”.Toward the end of the two-minute-plus trailer, viewers see words appear on the screen calling them to “witness the sensational, bombshell, unbelievable, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story" of the Biden family.The movie, which is directed by Die Hard actor Robert Davi, stars Laurence Fox as Hunter Biden and John James as Joe Biden, according to the film's website.It also stars Gina Carano, who plays a Secret Service narrator. The 40-year-old grabbed the headlines in 2021 when Lucasfilm announced that she would not appear in future Star Wars movies after she made a series of posts in support of former US President Donald Trump.The movie is scheduled for release on September 7, two months before the US midterm elections slated for November 8.Hunter Biden remains at the center of a federal investigation that, in particular, is looking into whether the 52-year-old violated US law when he became embroiled in financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017.

