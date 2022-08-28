International
Breaking News: China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/live-updates-zaporozhye-authorities-prepare-evacuation-plan-in-case-of-incidents-at-nuclear-plant-1100077225.html
Live Updates: Zaporozhye Authorities Prepare Evacuation Plan in Case of Incidents at Nuclear Plant
Live Updates: Zaporozhye Authorities Prepare Evacuation Plan in Case of Incidents at Nuclear Plant
The situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, one of Europe's largest, has been tense in the past weeks, as it has been targeted in... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T05:23+0000
2022-08-28T05:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporizhia npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099775879_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c106fc1b688691554f818fd5c95577a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099775879_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4aa1d675f23381319db6c57c88618560.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporizhia npp, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
zaporizhia npp, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Zaporozhye NPP - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Zaporozhye Authorities Prepare Evacuation Plan in Case of Incidents at Nuclear Plant

05:23 GMT 28.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, one of Europe's largest, has been tense in the past weeks, as it has been targeted in multiple artillery strikes by the Ukrainian military.
The Zaporozhye region's authorities announced on Sunday that an evacuation plan has been devised in the event of any emergency occurring at the local nuclear power plant (NPP) in the city of Energodar amid ongoing shelling. Only on Saturday, the Russian forces announced that the plant had been targeted by 17 artillery shells fired from Ukrainian territory.
The situation at the NPP has been tense in recent weeks, with the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration Yevgeny Balitsky saying the site has been shelled by Ukrainians on a daily basis since July 18.
The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Russian forces took control of the plant, as well as the large swaths of the region of Zaporozhye, in March during the course of the special military operation.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:13 GMT 28.08.2022
Another Six Grain Cargo Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

"Work continues on grain shipment in Ukrainian ports. As of this morning, six more vessels with grain cargo have left Ukrainian ports," the ministry said on Twitter.

05:58 GMT 28.08.2022
Ukrainian Troops Fire 6 HIMARS Missiles at LPR City Overnight, Local Officials Say
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Svatovo at 4.50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT), firing six missiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) mission to the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Sunday.
"On the part of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: 04.50 in the city of Svatovo using HIMARS MLRS (6 missiles). According to preliminary information, as a result of shelling of an agricultural enterprise, two warehouses, six pieces of equipment and nine cars were damaged," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.
The M142 HIMARS MLRS was developed in the United States by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been produced since 2003. Created on the basis of the US Army FMTV three-axle wheeled chassis, it can carry six missiles or one ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missile, while the target firing range for certain types of shells is up to 80 kilometers (50 miles).
05:24 GMT 28.08.2022
Woman in Gorlovka Killed During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling - Mayor
DONETSK (Sputnik) - One woman was killed in the Ukrainian troops’ shelling of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.
"This is all that remains of the electrical substation at Stirol [chemical plant]. Sadly, a woman born in 1962 died during the shelling," Prikhodko said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.
He added that another civilian was injured in the shelling of a residential area in Gorlovka by Ukrainian troops.
Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military targeted the Stirol chemical plant in Gorlovka, causing a fire in the enterprise’s warehouse area.
05:23 GMT 28.08.2022
Evacuation Plan Ready In Case of Accident at Zaporozhye NPP - Local Administration
"Right now, the Zaporozhye NPP is operating normally, the level of radiation is normal. But, knowing the cunning, recklessness and ruthlessness of the Kiev regime towards people whom it calls its citizens in public rhetoric, we have, of course, prepared for any development of the situation, and have developed a plan for the evacuation of the population," Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала