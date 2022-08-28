Live Updates: Zaporozhye Authorities Prepare Evacuation Plan in Case of Incidents at Nuclear Plant

The Zaporozhye region's authorities announced on Sunday that an evacuation plan has been devised in the event of any emergency occurring at the local nuclear power plant (NPP) in the city of Energodar amid ongoing shelling. Only on Saturday, the Russian forces announced that the plant had been targeted by 17 artillery shells fired from Ukrainian territory.
The situation at the NPP has been tense in recent weeks, with the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration Yevgeny Balitsky saying the site has been shelled by Ukrainians on a daily basis since July 18.
The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Russian forces took control of the plant, as well as the large swaths of the region of Zaporozhye, in March during the course of the special military operation.
