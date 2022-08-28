https://sputniknews.com/20220828/kiev-shells-zaporozhye-npp-again-to-create-threat-of-nuclear-disaster---moscow-1100084931.html

MoD: Ukraine Shells Zaporozhye NPP Again to Create Threat of Nuclear Disaster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) again to create a threat of a nuclear disaster, the Russian Defense Ministry said... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry clarified that a total of nine shells were fired, three of which fell in the area of a special building of the ZNPP, which stores new TVEL nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. Consequently, pipelines were damaged by shell fragments.As a result of the second strike, one shell fell next to the ZNPP's sixth power unit, and five others landed opposite the sixth block pumping station, which provides cooling of the reactor.The Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear power generation facility in Europe, contains six VVER-1000 pressurized light water reactors, which put out a total of 5,700 MWe of power.Over the past days, Ukrainian forces repeatedly targeted the facility in a bid to stage a major disaster and pin the blame on Russia.

