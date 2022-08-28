https://sputniknews.com/20220828/kazan-global-youth-summit-2022-participants-stress-importance-of-intercultural-dialogue-1100088331.html

Kazan Global Youth Summit 2022: Participants Stress Importance of Intercultural Dialogue

Kazan Global Youth Summit 2022: Participants Stress Importance of Intercultural Dialogue

The three-day event was attended by delegations from Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Southeast Asia, who all came to Russia... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

Over 300 participants from 60 countries gathered in the Russian city of Kazan on August 27-30 to attend the Global Youth Summit 2022. Participants discussed youth migration, well-being and mental health, as well as intercultural dialogue on the first day of the event.The summit started with a prayer, as Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin, who is the head of the Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan, gave the presentation of the Holy Quran.Speaking at the summit's first session, Bilal Erdogan, the resident of the Istanbul-based World Ethnosport Confederation, stresses the importance of intercultural dialogue for the younger generation, because it is in charge of preserving cultural heritage. He praised the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria.However, the organizers stressed that the summit's agenda is not only based on religious issues.Mohamed Yongawo, the ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Russia, said that the summit addresses youth migration, an issue that is of utter importance for his nation.On Monday, delegates are planning to discuss youth entrepreneurship and the role of young people in the global agenda. The summit will conclude its work on August 30.The Kazan Global Youth Summit is running in parallel with another international event hosted by the Tatarstan capital – the V Global Forum of Young Diplomats, with emissaries from 42 nations discussing digital diplomacy, cyber-security, and various aspects of the multipolar world order.

