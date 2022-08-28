International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/iranian-military-unveils-new-precision-drone-and-point-defense-system-1100091209.html
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
The Islamic Republic previously revealed its advanced tech capabilities in major military drills that featured 150 new drones. The exercises were held amid Joe... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T14:58+0000
2022-08-28T14:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
iran
drones
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099974806_0:45:1201:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a16dd8fb18f7ef6453692fdae0125e6.jpg
The Iranian Defense Ministry disclosed a new strike drone on Saturday during Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to a military exhibition, Tasnim reported.The new Ababil cruise UAV demonstrated at the event is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting various targets with pinpoint precision, the report suggested.Apart from the drone, the armed forces demonstrated a point defense system for vessels named after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. The weapon is furnished with two heat-seeking missiles and a Gatling cannon designed to down aerial targets, Tasnim added.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099974806_0:0:1067:800_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd24fba09f071d55198c1491200344b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, drones, uav
iran, drones, uav

Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System

14:58 GMT 28.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Iranian Defence MinistryИранские военные учения с применением беспилотников
Иранские военные учения с применением беспилотников - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Iranian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Islamic Republic previously revealed its advanced tech capabilities in major military drills that featured 150 new drones. The exercises were held amid Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East last month.
The Iranian Defense Ministry disclosed a new strike drone on Saturday during Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to a military exhibition, Tasnim reported.
The new Ababil cruise UAV demonstrated at the event is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting various targets with pinpoint precision, the report suggested.
Apart from the drone, the armed forces demonstrated a point defense system for vessels named after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. The weapon is furnished with two heat-seeking missiles and a Gatling cannon designed to down aerial targets, Tasnim added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала