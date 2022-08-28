https://sputniknews.com/20220828/iranian-military-unveils-new-precision-drone-and-point-defense-system-1100091209.html
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
The Islamic Republic previously revealed its advanced tech capabilities in major military drills that featured 150 new drones. The exercises were held amid Joe... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T14:58+0000
2022-08-28T14:58+0000
2022-08-28T14:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
iran
drones
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099974806_0:45:1201:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a16dd8fb18f7ef6453692fdae0125e6.jpg
The Iranian Defense Ministry disclosed a new strike drone on Saturday during Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to a military exhibition, Tasnim reported.The new Ababil cruise UAV demonstrated at the event is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting various targets with pinpoint precision, the report suggested.Apart from the drone, the armed forces demonstrated a point defense system for vessels named after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. The weapon is furnished with two heat-seeking missiles and a Gatling cannon designed to down aerial targets, Tasnim added.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099974806_0:0:1067:800_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd24fba09f071d55198c1491200344b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
iran, drones, uav
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
The Islamic Republic previously revealed its advanced tech capabilities in major military drills that featured 150 new drones. The exercises were held amid Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East last month.
The Iranian Defense Ministry disclosed a new strike drone on Saturday during Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to a military exhibition, Tasnim reported.
The new Ababil cruise UAV demonstrated at the event is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting various targets with pinpoint precision, the report suggested.
Apart from the drone, the armed forces demonstrated a point defense system for vessels named after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. The weapon is furnished with two heat-seeking missiles and a Gatling cannon designed to down aerial targets, Tasnim added.