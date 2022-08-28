https://sputniknews.com/20220828/iranian-military-unveils-new-precision-drone-and-point-defense-system-1100091209.html

Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System

The Islamic Republic previously revealed its advanced tech capabilities in major military drills that featured 150 new drones. The exercises were held amid Joe... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

iran

The Iranian Defense Ministry disclosed a new strike drone on Saturday during Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to a military exhibition, Tasnim reported.The new Ababil cruise UAV demonstrated at the event is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting various targets with pinpoint precision, the report suggested.Apart from the drone, the armed forces demonstrated a point defense system for vessels named after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020. The weapon is furnished with two heat-seeking missiles and a Gatling cannon designed to down aerial targets, Tasnim added.

