Imran Khan Vows to Hold Rallies in Face of Floods and War as Ex-Pakistani PM Faces Contempt Charges

Imran Khan Vows to Hold Rallies in Face of Floods and War as Ex-Pakistani PM Faces Contempt Charges

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who continues to hold massive rallies across the country, is facing allegations ranging from foreign funding to...

Imran Khan has vowed to continue his “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) campaign even amid heatwaves, floods, or even war.“A massive campaign is being run through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and one particular media house that always protects the thieves. They are saying that this is not the time to hold rallies,” Khan added.The federal government and journalists have launched a scathing attack on the PTI for holding rallies despite the fact that over 34 million people have been affected by the devastating floods across the country. Khan’s stronghold Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been severely affected by floods triggered by torrential rains.Khan deemed his public rallies a democratic medium to wage war against “the thieves who looted the country for 30 years.”“I am fighting for the supremacy of law. I am fighting for a country which was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state,” Khan emphasized.The cricketer-turned-politician said the government continues to “push the country’s largest political party against the wall” by filing hundreds of cases against PTI workers during the tragedy.On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court constituted a new larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against Imran Khan. The case was filed against the PTI leader for his remarks against the judiciary at a public rally in Islamabad last week. Khan will have to appear before the court on August 31st.“I only said that those who had tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried as per law,” Khan said, asking whether he committed terrorism by saying this.Khan has accused the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government of colluding with the US to bring down his government, an allegation Sharif and Washington have denied.

