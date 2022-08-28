International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/imran-khan-vows-to-hold-rallies-in-face-of-floods-and-war-as-ex-pakistani-pm-faces-contempt-charges-1100085524.html
Imran Khan Vows to Hold Rallies in Face of Floods and War as Ex-Pakistani PM Faces Contempt Charges
Imran Khan Vows to Hold Rallies in Face of Floods and War as Ex-Pakistani PM Faces Contempt Charges
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who continues to hold massive rallies across the country, is facing allegations ranging from foreign funding to... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T12:21+0000
2022-08-28T12:22+0000
world
imran khan
pakistan
tehreek-e-insaf (pti)
shehbaz sharif
us
flood
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099855217_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71d306f5787b6bd6fbf3def7f9c9af47.jpg
Imran Khan has vowed to continue his “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) campaign even amid heatwaves, floods, or even war.“A massive campaign is being run through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and one particular media house that always protects the thieves. They are saying that this is not the time to hold rallies,” Khan added.The federal government and journalists have launched a scathing attack on the PTI for holding rallies despite the fact that over 34 million people have been affected by the devastating floods across the country. Khan’s stronghold Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been severely affected by floods triggered by torrential rains.Khan deemed his public rallies a democratic medium to wage war against “the thieves who looted the country for 30 years.”“I am fighting for the supremacy of law. I am fighting for a country which was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state,” Khan emphasized.The cricketer-turned-politician said the government continues to “push the country’s largest political party against the wall” by filing hundreds of cases against PTI workers during the tragedy.On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court constituted a new larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against Imran Khan. The case was filed against the PTI leader for his remarks against the judiciary at a public rally in Islamabad last week. Khan will have to appear before the court on August 31st.“I only said that those who had tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried as per law,” Khan said, asking whether he committed terrorism by saying this.Khan has accused the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government of colluding with the US to bring down his government, an allegation Sharif and Washington have denied.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/imran-khan-slams-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-for-approaching-qatar-with-a-begging-bowl-1099969434.html
pakistan
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099855217_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9c6ec3f4d2fc258f6bfe32bd4ca3ad2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
imran khan, pakistan, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), shehbaz sharif, us, flood, asia
imran khan, pakistan, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), shehbaz sharif, us, flood, asia

Imran Khan Vows to Hold Rallies in Face of Floods and War as Ex-Pakistani PM Faces Contempt Charges

12:21 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 28.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHIOusted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad on June 22, 2022.
Ousted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who continues to hold massive rallies across the country, is facing allegations ranging from foreign funding to treason in different courts. In April, Khan was ousted from power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, a process he considers part of a US conspiracy.
Imran Khan has vowed to continue his “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) campaign even amid heatwaves, floods, or even war.

"Our struggle will continue even in the face of floods and wars, our struggle will continue until we achieve true freedom," the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said, while addressing a public gathering in Jhe­lum on Saturday.

“A massive campaign is being run through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and one particular media house that always protects the thieves. They are saying that this is not the time to hold rallies,” Khan added.
The federal government and journalists have launched a scathing attack on the PTI for holding rallies despite the fact that over 34 million people have been affected by the devastating floods across the country. Khan’s stronghold Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been severely affected by floods triggered by torrential rains.
Khan deemed his public rallies a democratic medium to wage war against “the thieves who looted the country for 30 years.”
“I am fighting for the supremacy of law. I am fighting for a country which was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state,” Khan emphasized.
The cricketer-turned-politician said the government continues to “push the country’s largest political party against the wall” by filing hundreds of cases against PTI workers during the tragedy.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) chief Imran Khan, delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence day in Lahore on August 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
World
Imran Khan Slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for Approaching Qatar With a 'Begging Bowl'
25 August, 10:58 GMT
On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court constituted a new larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against Imran Khan. The case was filed against the PTI leader for his remarks against the judiciary at a public rally in Islamabad last week. Khan will have to appear before the court on August 31st.
“I only said that those who had tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried as per law,” Khan said, asking whether he committed terrorism by saying this.
Khan has accused the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government of colluding with the US to bring down his government, an allegation Sharif and Washington have denied.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала