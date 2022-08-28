International
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/idf-weapons-smuggling-attempt-thwarted-in-jordan-valley-1100092568.html
IDF: ​Weapons Smuggling Attempt Thwarted in Jordan Valley
IDF: ​Weapons Smuggling Attempt Thwarted in Jordan Valley
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a shipment of smuggled weapons had been intercepted at the border with Jordan. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T15:53+0000
2022-08-28T15:53+0000
israel
middle east
idf
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/22/1079802265_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9dc59e002c7631eabd012017c6251f.jpg
Over the weekend, IDF observers spotted a suspect on the border with Jordan, the IDF said, adding that soldiers and the Israeli border police were sent to the site and detained the suspect who had 10 pistols in his possession.After operational search activities in the area, the IDF detained more suspected smugglers, spotted in two cars.In total, according to the IDF, this year the military, together with the police and other security forces, managed to prevent the smuggling of approximately 300 illegal weapons and more than two tonnes of drugs to Israel. According to the IDF, the figures for 2022 reflect an increase in the number of attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons to Israel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/22/1079802265_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_909dd1fe82069ed55766281805ef1e22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, middle east, idf, israel defense forces (idf)
israel, middle east, idf, israel defense forces (idf)

IDF: ​Weapons Smuggling Attempt Thwarted in Jordan Valley

15:53 GMT 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli soldiers walk past tanks in a gathering point near Israel Gaza border, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Israeli soldiers walk past tanks in a gathering point near Israel Gaza border, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a shipment of smuggled weapons had been intercepted at the border with Jordan.

"IDF and Israeli security forces thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley," the IDF said on Twitter.

Over the weekend, IDF observers spotted a suspect on the border with Jordan, the IDF said, adding that soldiers and the Israeli border police were sent to the site and detained the suspect who had 10 pistols in his possession.
After operational search activities in the area, the IDF detained more suspected smugglers, spotted in two cars.
In total, according to the IDF, this year the military, together with the police and other security forces, managed to prevent the smuggling of approximately 300 illegal weapons and more than two tonnes of drugs to Israel. According to the IDF, the figures for 2022 reflect an increase in the number of attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons to Israel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала