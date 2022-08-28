https://sputniknews.com/20220828/iceland-turns-estonian-flag-upside-down-bars-tallinn-mayor-from-bus-amid-presidential-visit-1100080178.html
Iceland Turns Estonian Flag Upside Down, Bars Tallinn Mayor From Bus Amid Presidential Visit
Iceland Turns Estonian Flag Upside Down, Bars Tallinn Mayor From Bus Amid Presidential Visit
07:34 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 28.08.2022)
The three Baltic states sent their presidents to Reykjavik to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the restoration of their independence.
A top Estonian delegation headed by President Alar Kalis, which travelled to Iceland, faced several major confusions upon its arrival, reports suggest.
According to the Baltic news portal Delfi, the first problem occurred right at the airport: Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kolvart had to leave the plane by foot, since there was no place for him on the bus.
The outlet also noted that the Estonian flag had accidentally been placed upside down by Iceland's authorities during the visit.
At the same time, observers noted that former foreign minister Jon Baldvin Hannibalsson was not invited to the event - despite the fact that he was in charge of Icelandic diplomacy in 1991. After Tallinn proclaimed the restoration of Estonian independence on August 20, 1991, he decided that Iceland should become the first country to recognize Estonia an independent state.