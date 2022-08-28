https://sputniknews.com/20220828/get-out-fk-you-watch-french-president-macron-face-bustling-algerian-crowd-in-oran-1100080899.html
'Get Out! F**k You!' Watch French President Macron Face Bustling Algerian Crowd in Oran
'Get Out! F**k You!' Watch French President Macron Face Bustling Algerian Crowd in Oran
During his visit, the French politician called for a "new pact" with Algeria and expressed hope that both countries will be able to "look back at the past with... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T08:29+0000
2022-08-28T08:29+0000
2022-08-28T08:29+0000
france
algeria
emmanuel macron
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_0:0:3172:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_5d3a9d009dc4967807c6694d6bb4b558.jpg
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, faced a cold reaction from the crowd during his visit to Algeria this week. In a viral video, posted on August 27th, the president can be seen in the city of Oran.Macron can be seen waving to the people who gathered in downtown Oran and saying "thank you!" before getting into his car. However, the crowd did not react cordially: according to the FranceInfo network, some people shouted "get out!", "How is Brigitte?", "fu** you!" and "France eats us," while the crowd chanted "one two three, long live Algeria!"The visit comes after an escalation of tensions between Paris and Algeria last year, which was caused by Macron's suggestion that the African nation did not exist before French colonization. He also said there would be "no repentance nor apologies" for French rule over Algeria.Following the escalation and toughening visa restrictions, Algeria recalled its ambassador in protest for three months.
algeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07523de28d8fd4bd8f8e047607960be7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
france, algeria, emmanuel macron
france, algeria, emmanuel macron
'Get Out! F**k You!' Watch French President Macron Face Bustling Algerian Crowd in Oran
During his visit, the French politician called for a "new pact" with Algeria and expressed hope that both countries will be able to "look back at the past with humility."
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, faced a cold reaction from the crowd during his visit to Algeria this week. In a viral video, posted on August 27th, the president can be seen in the city of Oran.
Macron can be seen waving to the people who gathered in downtown Oran and saying "thank you!" before getting into his car. However, the crowd did not react cordially: according to the FranceInfo network, some people shouted "get out!", "How is Brigitte?", "fu** you!" and "France eats us," while the crowd chanted "one two three, long live Algeria!"
The visit comes after an escalation of tensions between Paris and Algeria last year, which was caused by Macron's suggestion that the African nation did not exist before French colonization. He also said there would be "no repentance nor apologies" for French rule
over Algeria.
Following the escalation and toughening visa restrictions, Algeria recalled its ambassador in protest for three months.