https://sputniknews.com/20220828/german-foreign-minister-says-berlin-wants-to-help-ukraine-but-is-out-of-weapons--1100090045.html
German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Wants to 'Help' Ukraine, But Is Out of Weapons
German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Wants to 'Help' Ukraine, But Is Out of Weapons
Germany holds fourth place in the list of military hardware donors to Ukraine with around $1.7 billion spent. Like other western countries, Berlin claims to be... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T14:08+0000
2022-08-28T14:08+0000
2022-08-28T14:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
germany
ukraine
russia
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098124532_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f699dd8bb1eacda638d5ef78caeb8de2.jpg
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has admitted that Berlin is very short on weapons and can't send more armaments to Ukraine as promised.In her interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Baerbock insisted that Berlin is ready to support Kiev militarily and financially, but simply can't send more weapons at this time.The minister also recalled Germany's pledge to defend the Baltic states, as well as highlighting that Berlin needs weapons itself.Baerbock went on to suggest that Kiev will need arms supplies for a long period, potentially for more than a year.Germany remains one of the top donors of military assistance with $1.7 billion spent on or pledged for future spending on weaponry to "help" Ukraine end the conflict. The "help" included Gepard and IRIS-T anti-aircraft weaponry, Mars multiple-rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, 70mm missile launchers and all sorts of ammunition, shells and missiles.However, Russia has argued that western weapon shipments only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin pointed out that since the first weapons started to arrive from the West, Kiev abandoned all efforts to negotiate a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict that would save the lives of many Ukrainians.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/dismissed-ukrainian-ambassador-accuses-germany-of-insufficient-military-aid-1099832992.html
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098124532_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_df68759275c07f83b3b062d3dbdd1c97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, ukraine, russia, military aid
germany, ukraine, russia, military aid
German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Wants to 'Help' Ukraine, But Is Out of Weapons
Germany holds fourth place in the list of military hardware donors to Ukraine with around $1.7 billion spent. Like other western countries, Berlin claims to be helping end the conflict, but the Kremlin has repeatedly pointed out that weapon shipments only embolden Kiev to ignore any diplomatic solution.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has admitted that Berlin is very short on weapons and can't send more armaments to Ukraine as promised.
In her interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Baerbock insisted that Berlin is ready to support Kiev militarily and financially, but simply can't send more weapons at this time.
"I understand that the Ukrainians want swifter and larger deliveries. But we do not have mass quantities of functioning, modern systems which are needed at the moment, and ready for delivery in our stocks at the moment," she said.
The minister also recalled Germany's pledge to defend the Baltic states, as well as highlighting that Berlin needs weapons itself.
Baerbock went on to suggest that Kiev will need arms supplies
for a long period, potentially for more than a year.
"Of course, I would like [the conflict] to end as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, we have to assume that next summer Ukraine will still need new heavy weapons," she said.
Germany remains one of the top donors of military assistance with $1.7 billion spent on or pledged for future spending on weaponry to "help" Ukraine end the conflict
. The "help" included Gepard and IRIS-T anti-aircraft weaponry, Mars multiple-rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, 70mm missile launchers and all sorts of ammunition, shells and missiles.
However, Russia has argued that western weapon shipments only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin pointed out that since the first weapons started to arrive from the West, Kiev abandoned all efforts to negotiate a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict that would save the lives of many Ukrainians.