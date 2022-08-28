https://sputniknews.com/20220828/german-foreign-minister-says-berlin-wants-to-help-ukraine-but-is-out-of-weapons--1100090045.html

German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Wants to 'Help' Ukraine, But Is Out of Weapons

German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Wants to 'Help' Ukraine, But Is Out of Weapons

Germany holds fourth place in the list of military hardware donors to Ukraine with around $1.7 billion spent. Like other western countries, Berlin claims to be... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T14:08+0000

2022-08-28T14:08+0000

2022-08-28T14:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

germany

ukraine

russia

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098124532_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f699dd8bb1eacda638d5ef78caeb8de2.jpg

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has admitted that Berlin is very short on weapons and can't send more armaments to Ukraine as promised.In her interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Baerbock insisted that Berlin is ready to support Kiev militarily and financially, but simply can't send more weapons at this time.The minister also recalled Germany's pledge to defend the Baltic states, as well as highlighting that Berlin needs weapons itself.Baerbock went on to suggest that Kiev will need arms supplies for a long period, potentially for more than a year.Germany remains one of the top donors of military assistance with $1.7 billion spent on or pledged for future spending on weaponry to "help" Ukraine end the conflict. The "help" included Gepard and IRIS-T anti-aircraft weaponry, Mars multiple-rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, 70mm missile launchers and all sorts of ammunition, shells and missiles.However, Russia has argued that western weapon shipments only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin pointed out that since the first weapons started to arrive from the West, Kiev abandoned all efforts to negotiate a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict that would save the lives of many Ukrainians.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/dismissed-ukrainian-ambassador-accuses-germany-of-insufficient-military-aid-1099832992.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, ukraine, russia, military aid