Father and Son Survive by Clinging to Cooler After Lobster Boat Capsizes
On Wednesday, Boston Police Harbor Unit officers were dispatched to an area around 100 yards off the coast of Graves Light Station when they received a call about a sinking boat at around 6:35 p.m. Graves Light is a 100-year-old lighthouse about nine miles off the coast of Boston.The officers, already on patrol in the harbor, were only eight minutes away when they received the call, according to their report. When they came upon the scene of the capsized vessel they were only able to see its bow just above the surface of the water.As the patrol boat got closer they saw two men clutching onto a blue beverage cooler, struggling to tread water. The rescue was caught by an officer’s body camera, which was shared by CBS Boston.The father, who is 76, was wearing a life jacket, and his 30-year-old son was clutching onto a throw ring. The son reported to the officers that they were weak and asked the officers to pull his father onto the boat first. The two men had been treading water for about 10 to 20 minutes when the officers arrived."They may have tangled up on some lobster traps, which killed their engines, and either the current or the wind may have pushed them to the rocks," said Officer Garret Boyle.Boyle adds that the timing of the rescue was “lucky.”“You may have eyes on them, you’re like, ‘Oh we have them, they’re safe,’” Boyle said. “But they’re not, it’s very quick. You could even be looking at them and then as soon as—they could drop right under and we’d never get them again. It’s scary.”
On Wednesday,
Boston Police Harbor Unit officers were dispatched to an area around 100 yards off the coast of Graves Light Station when they received a call about a sinking boat at around 6:35 p.m. Graves Light is a 100-year-old lighthouse about nine miles off the coast of Boston.
The officers, already on patrol in the harbor, were only eight minutes away when they received the call, according to their report. When they came upon the scene of the capsized vessel they were only able to see its bow just above the surface of the water.
As the patrol boat got closer they saw two men clutching onto a blue beverage cooler, struggling to tread water. The rescue was caught by an officer’s body camera, which was shared by CBS Boston.
“They looked nervous, you could see the fear in their face," said Officer Stephen Merrick. "They were cold. They looked very tired and weak. They were really struggling to keep their head above the water."
The father
, who is 76, was wearing a life jacket, and his 30-year-old son was clutching onto a throw ring. The son reported to the officers that they were weak and asked the officers to pull his father onto the boat first. The two men had been treading water for about 10 to 20 minutes when the officers arrived.
"They may have tangled up on some lobster traps, which killed their engines, and either the current or the wind may have pushed them to the rocks," said Officer Garret Boyle.
Boyle adds that the timing of the rescue was “lucky.”
“You may have eyes on them, you’re like, ‘Oh we have them, they’re safe,’” Boyle said. “But they’re not, it’s very quick. You could even be looking at them and then as soon as—they could drop right under and we’d never get them again. It’s scary.”