'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Under Fire for Mom's Birthday Party Featuring 'MAGA-Inspired' Hats
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Under Fire for Mom's Birthday Party Featuring 'MAGA-Inspired' Hats
The Emmy-nominated actress planned the birthday party herself, with the guests being dressed up as cowboys and the event including a bull ride and dancing. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100092071_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a64e5632814f0b94ae8e257ff844c028.jpg
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Under Fire for Mom's Birthday Party Featuring 'MAGA-Inspired' Hats

15:22 GMT 28.08.2022
Sydney Sweeney accepts the award for best performance in a show for "Euphoria" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Sydney Sweeney accepts the award for best performance in a show for Euphoria at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
The Emmy-nominated actress planned the birthday party herself, with the guests being dressed up as cowboys and the event including a bull ride and dancing.
Actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the HBO hit series Euphoria, was forced to explain herself on Twitter, after she had come under fire for throwing her mother a birthday party featuring customized "Make Sixty Great Again" hats.
"An innocent celebration for my moms [sic] milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions," Sweeney tweeted.
Guests at the party were photographed wearing the "Make Sixty Great Again" hats that were apparently derived from ex-President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again," or MAGA, slogan.
Additionally, one of the guests was spotted donning a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt, a reference to a pro-police slogan and movement. The male guest was captured next to Sweeney's mother and grandmother as they gathered around the cake.
Many social media users accused her family of racism and claimed that the hats and the shirt represented a clear political message, as they doubled down on their criticism of Sweeney:
Others, however, supported the actress, as they wondered as to why people get so angry when someone doesn't share their beliefs and may have conservative views:
