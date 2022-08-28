'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Under Fire for Mom's Birthday Party Featuring 'MAGA-Inspired' Hats
You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!— Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022
Kinda funny how Sydney Sweeney carefully curated her IG post so that none of the MAGA-inspired hats were seen and then her dimwitted brother’s post blew it all up. 🤡🤠 pic.twitter.com/RrhlWgJyyz— 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐤 📰📓🖊 (@vespervievv) August 27, 2022
There were literally custom made MAGA hats for her birthday. You guys do you, but I think the political assumptions based on that seem valid pic.twitter.com/AB1JeLX6Xc— tmo (@justheropinions) August 28, 2022
Hard not to make assumptions when you see trump hats all over the place..which brings me to my best question, where were your parents on the morning of January 6th? pic.twitter.com/qmR6QI9fXh— Drank (@Drnksinatra) August 28, 2022
“Assumptions”? Your family are wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter shirts, they’re racist. Time to face reality sweets, just because your white and famous doesn’t mean you get to have it all.— Tayte Hanson — they/them (@TAYTEEHANSON) August 27, 2022
I don’t understand why everyone gets so mad when they find out someone else has a different opinion on politics or is surrounded by “maga” supporters. What do you care if she is a conservative 🙄— Hayden (@HaydenPars616) August 28, 2022
There’s nothing wrong with “the Blue Lives Matter thing” and Sydney owes NO ONE any explanation and certainly no apology— Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) August 28, 2022
We love you and trump dont let the woke mob silence you ❤️— ella 𖤐 (@ZekeIsFat) August 27, 2022
Welcome to AMERICA! Where you can’t express anything right winged without being cancelled! Sad.— Paige Piviak (@paigepiviak) August 28, 2022