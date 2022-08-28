https://sputniknews.com/20220828/death-toll-from-truck-hitting-barbecue-gathering-in-netherlands-reaches-six-reports-say-1100085431.html

Death Toll From Truck Hitting Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands Reaches Six, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) - The death toll from an incident in which a truck crashed into a group of people having a barbecue in the south of the Netherlands rose to... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday night, a truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road and crashed into a group of people hosting an outdoor barbecue in the village of Nieuw-Beyerland. Media previously reported that three people had died as a result of the accident.According to an update from police, the truck run-over killed six people and injured seven, with one sustaining serious injuries.The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish national, was arrested. According to the news outlet, the driver was sober at the time of the accident.

