Death Toll From Truck Hitting Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands Reaches Six, Reports Say
On Saturday night, a truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road and crashed into a group of people hosting an outdoor barbecue in the village of Nieuw-Beyerland. Media previously reported that three people had died as a result of the accident.According to an update from police, the truck run-over killed six people and injured seven, with one sustaining serious injuries.The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish national, was arrested. According to the news outlet, the driver was sober at the time of the accident.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The death toll from an incident in which a truck crashed into a group of people having a barbecue in the south of the Netherlands rose to six, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Sunday, citing police.
On Saturday night, a truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road and crashed into a group of people hosting an outdoor barbecue in the village of Nieuw-Beyerland. Media previously reported that three people had died as a result of the accident.
According to an update from police, the truck run-over killed six people and injured seven, with one sustaining serious injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish national, was arrested. According to the news outlet, the driver was sober at the time of the accident.