Death Toll From Tripoli Clashes Reaches 32, Number of Injured at 159
13:58 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 28.08.2022)
© AP Photo / MOHAMED BEN KHALIFAFILE - In this Dec. 25, 2018, file, photo, smoke rises shortly after an attack on the foreign ministry building, in Tripoli
© AP Photo / MOHAMED BEN KHALIFA
DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the clashes between rival groups vying for power in the Libyan capital of Tripoli increased to 32 people, while the number of injured reached 159 people, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.
Fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament.
Both sides accused each other in tanking peace talks, which were supposed to pave the wave to unite the country under one government.
On Saturday, there were 23 people killed and 140 injured.
© ABDULLAH DOMAMembers of the the "Saiqa" (Special Forces) of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, pose with their flag during an event in tribute to the unit's late commander General Wanis Bukhamada, who died a week prior, in the eastern city of Benghazi on November 6, 2020.
Members of the the "Saiqa" (Special Forces) of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, pose with their flag during an event in tribute to the unit's late commander General Wanis Bukhamada, who died a week prior, in the eastern city of Benghazi on November 6, 2020.
© ABDULLAH DOMA
Libya has been in a state of civil conflict since 2011, when mass riots resulted in the toppling and assassination of decades-long leader Muammar Gaddafi. His death led to years of rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk.
UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021 but it failed to hold elections in December and the infighting continued.