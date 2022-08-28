https://sputniknews.com/20220828/darpa-to-create-new-invisibility-cloak-smokescreen-for-us-military-instead-of-white-phosphorus-1100087740.html

DARPA to Create New 'Invisibility Cloak' Smokescreen for US Military Instead of White Phosphorus

The new smokescreen is expected to be safe to not only come into contact with, but also inhale, unlike the current obscurants. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is now trying to create a special obscurant to conceal troops during battle as part of its new Coded Visibility (CV) program.This process is called “passive asymmetry,” which Chandrasekar compared to a one-way mirror.The research program began in July 2022 and is set to run for the next four-and-a-half years.The 'invisibility cloak' aims to replace infamous white phosphorus, currently used by the American forces - it creates a smoke screen, but also causes severe burns, resulting in gruesome injuries.

