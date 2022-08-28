International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/darpa-to-create-new-invisibility-cloak-smokescreen-for-us-military-instead-of-white-phosphorus-1100087740.html
DARPA to Create New 'Invisibility Cloak' Smokescreen for US Military Instead of White Phosphorus
DARPA to Create New 'Invisibility Cloak' Smokescreen for US Military Instead of White Phosphorus
The new smokescreen is expected to be safe to not only come into contact with, but also inhale, unlike the current obscurants. 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T13:32+0000
2022-08-28T13:32+0000
military
us
darpa
us military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is now trying to create a special obscurant to conceal troops during battle as part of its new Coded Visibility (CV) program.This process is called “passive asymmetry,” which Chandrasekar compared to a one-way mirror.The research program began in July 2022 and is set to run for the next four-and-a-half years.The 'invisibility cloak' aims to replace infamous white phosphorus, currently used by the American forces - it creates a smoke screen, but also causes severe burns, resulting in gruesome injuries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a62842c84deeef52bc2abf6792c3da8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, darpa, us military
us, darpa, us military

DARPA to Create New 'Invisibility Cloak' Smokescreen for US Military Instead of White Phosphorus

13:32 GMT 28.08.2022
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel CorumSgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007.
Sgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel Corum
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The new smokescreen is expected to be safe to not only come into contact with, but also inhale, unlike the current obscurants.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is now trying to create a special obscurant to conceal troops during battle as part of its new Coded Visibility (CV) program.

"The teams we selected aim to develop new types of non-hazardous obscurant particulates that can be tailored to provide asymmetry – that is to allow US and allied forces to see the enemy through the plume in one direction, while the adversary is unable to see through the plume in the opposite direction," Rohith Chandrasekar, CV program manager in DARPA's Defense Sciences Office said.

This process is called “passive asymmetry,” which Chandrasekar compared to a one-way mirror.

“We’ll also explore active asymmetry using novel materials that can be tuned in real time to potentially enable dynamic adaptation of the obscurant’s properties during a mission,” he added.

The research program began in July 2022 and is set to run for the next four-and-a-half years.
The 'invisibility cloak' aims to replace infamous white phosphorus, currently used by the American forces - it creates a smoke screen, but also causes severe burns, resulting in gruesome injuries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала