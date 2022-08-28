https://sputniknews.com/20220828/border-patrol-rescues-baby-and-toddler-abandoned-by-smugglers-1100075919.html

Border Patrol Rescues Baby and Toddler Abandoned by Smugglers

53 migrants were found dead during an alleged smuggling attempt across the United States-Mexico border. The migrants suffered from heat stroke and heat... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, United States Customs and Border Patrol was alerted that there had been an 18-month-old child and a 4-month-old baby left in western Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Border Patrol was told of the abandoned children’s location after a group of migrants attempting to cross the border were arrested.The toddler was found conscious and crying, while the 4-month-old baby was found lying face down and unresponsive. Patrol agents were able to revive her, and both children ended up receiving medical attention.The children were placed back into Border Patrol’s custody. Their care will be addressed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to reports.It remains unclear whether or not the migrant smugglers who were arrested on Thursday were responsible for abandoning the two children.The United States Border Patrol counted over 555 deaths of those attempting to cross the United States-Mexico border during the fiscal year of 2021.On Monday, a five-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were found dead, while a baby was discovered in critical condition after attempting to cross the Rio Grande in order to enter the United States. The children were pulled into the river’s undercurrent and died as a result.

