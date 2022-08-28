https://sputniknews.com/20220828/biden-owes-apology-to-republicans-after-comparing-maga-beliefs-to-semi-fascism-gop-governor-says-1100093089.html

Biden Owes Apology to Republicans After Comparing MAGA Beliefs to 'Semi-Fascism,' GOP Governor Says

The US president lashed out at Republicans who support Donald Trump, referring to the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism.” 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden owes an apology to Republicans after he compared Republicans aligned with Donald Trump and backing his “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, slogan to “semi-fascists” last week, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”Sununu continued by saying that there are some “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the United States, but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu said, adding that Biden had promised to promote unity among Americans during his election campaign. During a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland, last week, Joe Biden drew parallels between "an extreme MAGA philosophy" and "semi-fascism.""What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism," POTUS said.

