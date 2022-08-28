https://sputniknews.com/20220828/biden-owes-apology-to-republicans-after-comparing-maga-beliefs-to-semi-fascism-gop-governor-says-1100093089.html
Biden Owes Apology to Republicans After Comparing MAGA Beliefs to 'Semi-Fascism,' GOP Governor Says
The US president lashed out at Republicans who support Donald Trump, referring to the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism.” 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden owes an apology to Republicans after he compared Republicans aligned with Donald Trump and backing his “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, slogan to “semi-fascists”
last week, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”
“The fact that the president would go out and just insult half of America [and] effectively call half of America semi-fascist. He’s trying to stir up controversy, he’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election — it’s horribly inappropriate.”
Sununu continued by saying that there are some “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the United States, but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”
“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu said, adding that Biden had promised to promote unity among Americans during his election campaign.
“And then to call half of America fascists? He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership,” the governor concluded.
During a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland, last week, Joe Biden drew parallels between "an extreme MAGA philosophy" and "semi-fascism."
"What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism," POTUS said.